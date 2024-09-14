England Vs Australia 2nd T20I: Liam Livingstone Rallies For ENG To Level Series

Liam Livingstone plundered an impressive 87 from 47 balls to propel England to a three-wicket victory and level their three-match T20I series against Australia. (More Cricket News)
Australia had put themselves in a strong position to take the series in their 200th men's T20I, but had no answer for Livingstone during England's chase.
Travis Head and Matt Short opened with a 52-run partnership, but Adil Rashid bowled the former before catching out the latter to end their stand.
Jake Fraser-McGurk (50) and Josh Inglis (42) pushed the tourists forward, but Livingstone (2-16) and Brydon Carse (2-26), in for the rested Jofra Archer, soon stalled their progress.
Aaron Hardie's late burst of 20 gave Australia a strong tally of 193-6, and they started strongly with the ball, too.
Short (5-22) ended Phil Salt's stand at 39 before Will Jacks (12) and Jordan Cox (0) were both dismissed by Sean Abbott in a single over.
But Livingstone would prove a thorn in Australia's side once again as he hit his half-century off 27 balls before carrying England closer to their total.
There was a slightly nervy ending, as England, needing just one run off nine balls, lost Livingstone and Carse in two balls before Adil Rashid got them over the line.
Data Debrief: Livingstone hits landmark
England have taken it to the final T20I thanks to Livingstone's heroics, with the series all to play for at Old Trafford on Sunday.
Livingstone's 87 is the highest score for England in a successful chase when batting four or lower, and he did so on his fifth T20I appearance for England.