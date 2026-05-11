England Eye Historic Nepal Tour In 2027-31 Cycle: Report

In a meeting between ECB and CAN during the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 both boards discussed the prospects of a short series in Nepal ahead of a major tour like that of India

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ECB-CAN meeting in India
England could travel to Nepal for a short tour during the 2027-31 cycle. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • ECB considered Nepal tour during the 2027-31 cycle

  • ECB-CAN had meetings regarding the historic tour during the T20 World Cup 2026

  • England could travel Nepal for a short three-match series during 2027-31

The England cricket team might tour Nepal for a short white-ball series during the 2027-31 cycle, a media report has stated, suggesting that the plan was discussed at a meeting between the two Boards during the T20 World Cup in India.

According to ESPNCricinfo, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) is open to the idea of a three-match T20 series against Nepal before engagements like a tour of India.

"England's men could become the biggest international team yet to tour Nepal, with the ECB exploring the prospect of scheduling a short T20I series at some stage in the 2027-31 international cycle," the website reported.

England and Nepal squared off for the first time during the T20 World Cup when the South Asian nation fell short by a mere four runs at the Wankhede Stadium.

"...ESPNcricinfo has learned that Paras Khadka - the former Nepal captain who is now CAN (Cricket Association of Nepal) secretary - met ECB officials in India in the days following that match," the report stated.

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"While the ECB are wary of packing even more fixtures into their busy men's international schedule, a two or three-match T20I series could double as preparation for another series and add only a few days to their itinerary."

Nepal captain Rohit Paudel has said that having a high-profile team like England tour his country would be a huge deal for the local players.

"It would mean a lot, especially if Australia or England comes to Nepal. That would show world cricket (that) Nepal also plays cricket, and plays decent cricket... It is very important," he said.

"...the only way you improve as a cricketer is when you play against better cricketers, when you play against better opponents. That's when you learn the game," Khadka said.

England will host Australia for the Ashes next year followed tours by Pakistan (June) and New Zealand (September).

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