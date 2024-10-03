England women are set to start their ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 campaign on Saturday with a Group B match against Bangladesh in Sharjah. West Indies, South Africa and Scotland are the other three teams in Group B. (More Cricket News)
England were the winners of the inaugural edition of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup in 2009. Since then, they have failed to win their second T20 World Cup title. They have finished runner-ups three times and as semi-finalists three times.
Heather Knight will be leading the experience-rich English side in the tournament. The batting department will have the services of Alice Capsey, Sophia Dunkley, Maia Bouchier and Nat Sciver-Brunt.
Sophie Ecclestone will be leading the spin-bowling department. Lauren Bell and Freya Kemp will be leading the seam bowling for the English side. Bess Heath, Amy Jones and Danni Wyatt are also part of the squad.
England At Women's T20 World Cup Previous Finishes:
2009: Champions
2010: Round 1
2012: Runner-up
2014: Runner-up
2016: Semi-finals
2018: Runner-up
2020: Semi-finals
2023: Semi-finals
England Squad For Women's T20 World Cup 2024
Heather Knight, Danni Wyatt, Sophie Ecclestone, Charlie Dean, Sarah Glenn, Lauren Bell, Maia Bouchier, Linsey Smith, Freya Kemp, Danielle Gibson, Bess Heath, Sophia Dunkley, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Alice Capsey, Amy Jones
Group B: South Africa, England, West Indies, Bangladesh, Scotland
Full England Schedule At Women's T20 World Cup 2024
October 5 - England Vs Bangladesh, Sharjah at 3:30 pm IST.
October 7 - England Vs Sri Lanka, Sharjah at 7:30 pm IST.
October 13 - England Vs Scotland, Sharjah at 3:30 pm IST.
October 15 - England Vs West Indies, Dubai at 7:30 pm IST.
Live Streaming Of England Matches At Women's T20 World Cup 2024
All of England's Women's T20 World Cup 2024 matches will be live-streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website in India. On TV, the Star Sports Network will air England's Women's T20 World Cup matches in India.