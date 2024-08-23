Cricket

ENG Vs SL: Who Is Harry Singh? Son Of Former India Star And England's Substitute Fielder At Old Trafford

Lancashire batter Harry Singh was one of the three substitute players to take the field for England on Day 1 of their ongoing first Test against Sri Lanka at Old Trafford, Manchester

Harry Singh is the son of former India pacer Rudra Pratap Singh Senior. Photo: X/lancscricket
England are playing Sr Lanka in the First Test match at Old Trafford, Manchester but all the headlines has been taken away by a 20-year-old cricketer named Harry Singh. The youngster took the field in the game when England opted to bowl first. (Day 2 Highlights | Cricket News)

He then took the field again for the hosts ahead of the lunch session as a substitute for Harry Brook. However, everyone is curious to know as to who is Harry Singh and his connection with Indian cricket.

Harry is the son of the former Indian cricketer RP Singh Sr (not be mistaken with 2007 T20 WC Winner RP Singh) who was a notable face in the 80s. RP Singh Senior was a left-arm fast bowler and played in two ODIs for India against Australia in 1986. He also had a decent domestic cricketing career.

RP Singh Sr featured in 59 FC matches, and took 150 wickets and amassed 1413 runs. His final domestic game came in 1991 Duleep Trophy, wherein he represented for Central Zone against North Zone.

Lord's cricket ground in London. - X/@Homeofcricket
Lord's To Host First-Ever Women's Test With England vs India Scheduled For 2026

BY PTI

After quitting professional cricket, RP Singh Senior took up coaching as he moved from India to England in the 90s. Since then, he has associated himself with Lancashire County Cricket Club and the England and Wales Cricket Board.

Just as his father, Harry Singh is looking to shape his own career in cricket. In July this year, Harry made his debut in a List A game for Lancashire in the One-Day Cup. Still only 20, he has played seven games, scoring 87 runs at an average of 12.42.

He is also an decent off-break bowler, scalping two wickets. In 2022, he also featured for the England's U-19 team in a home series against Sri Lanka, that was a stepping stone in his career.

