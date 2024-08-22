Cricket

England Vs Sri Lanka 1st Test, Day 2 LIVE Scores: ENG Well-Positioned To Wipe Out Opener Misses - Play Starts At 3:30pm IST

England Vs Sri Lanka 1st Test, Day 2 LIVE Scores: Catch the ball-by-ball commentary from Day 2 of the 1st ENG vs SL Test at Old Trafford in Manchester, right here

Joe-Root-and-Daniel Lawrence-file-photo
England Vs Sri Lanka 1st Test, Day 2 LIVE Scores File Photo
info_icon

Welcome to the ball-by-ball commentary of the second day of the first Test between England and Sri Lanka at Old Trafford Cricket Stadium in Manchester on Thursday, August 22. (Streaming | More Cricket News)

A debutant record-breaking 72 from Milan Rathnayake and a half-century from captain Dhananjay de Silva were not enough to prevent Sri Lanka's top-order collapse. They were bowled out for 236. England made a promising start to their reply, reaching 22 without loss, before bad light forced an early end to the day 1.

Teams:

England (Playing XI): Daniel Lawrence, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope(c), Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jamie Smith(w), Chris Woakes, Gus Atkinson, Matthew Potts, Mark Wood, Shoaib Bashir.

Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Dimuth Karunaratne, Nishan Madushka, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal(w), Dhananjaya de Silva(c), Kamindu Mendis, Prabath Jayasuriya, Asitha Fernando, Vishwa Fernando, Milan Priyanath Rathnayake.

England must continue winning Test matches to secure their place in the World Test Championship final.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Pakistan Vs Bangladesh, 1st Test Day 2 Live Score: Rizwan-Shakeel Pile On Runs As BAN Feel The Heat In Rawalpindi
  2. England Vs Sri Lanka 1st Test, Day 2 LIVE Scores: ENG Well-Positioned To Wipe Out Opener Misses - Play Starts At 3:30pm IST
  3. ACB Hopeful Of Hosting I'ntl Fixtures After Successful Domestic Tourneys
  4. ENG Vs SL, 1st Test: England Take Charge After Skittling Sri Lanka For 236 Runs - In Pics
  5. Cheteshwar Pujara: India Test Specialist Relieved After Sussex Sign Hughes For 2025 Season
Football News
  1. Manuel Neuer: Legendary GER Goalkeeper's International Career In Numbers
  2. Cristiano Ronaldo Launches YouTube Channel, Gains 1M Subscribers In 90 Minutes
  3. Premier League: Forest Complete Loan Move For Villa Defender Moreno
  4. Premier League: Martinez Eyes Trophy With Aston Villa After Contract Renewal
  5. Young Boys 3-2 Galatasaray: Swiss Side Take Slender First-leg Lead In Champions League Play-Off Tie
Tennis News
  1. Monterrey Open: Emma Navarro Rallies Past Camila Osorio To Reach Quarterfinals - Match Report
  2. US Open: Carlos Alcaraz Determined To Shrug Off Cincinnati Open Disappointment
  3. Jannik Sinner Doping Probe: World No. 1 'Worn Down Physically And Mentally', Says Coach
  4. Monterrey Open: Unseeded Player Knocks Out Top Seed Danielle Collins - Match Report
  5. Nick Kyrgios, Shapovalov Hit Out After Sinner Escapes Doping Ban
Hockey News
  1. How Will Indian Hockey Get To Next Level? PR Sreejesh Opens Up About Change He Wants To See
  2. On I-Day, In 1936: When India Completed Hat-Trick Of Olympic Hockey Gold Medals In Berlin
  3. PR Sreejesh: The Great Wall Of Indian Hockey, Receives Fitting Farewell
  4. Hockey Legend PR Sreejesh's Love Story: A Real-Life 'Haters To Lovers' Trope Out Of A Rom-Com
  5. Paris Olympics: Hockey India Retires PR Sreejesh's Iconic No 16 Jersey; Named As Jr. Team Coach

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Kolkata Rape Case LIVE: 'Justice And Medicine Cannot Go On Strike', Says Chief Justice
  2. Day In Pics: August 22, 2024
  3. Delhi Police Busts Al Qaeda Module 'Aspiring To Declare Khilafat, Execute Serious Terrorist Activities'
  4. Budget 2024-25: Misses The Mark on Employment, Social Welfare And Marginalised Communities Amidst Unprecedented Needs
  5. Man Collapses Due To Cardiac Arrest At Delhi Airport, CISF Officer's Quick CPR Saves Him | On Cam
Entertainment News
  1. Gulzar: Showcasing Angst, With Beauty
  2. On His 90th Birthday, A Tribute To Gulzar From Pakistan
  3. Haniya Aslam’s Quiet Revolution
  4. Stree Pradhan Samaj Ke Purush: Alternative Masculinities In Feminist Horror Hindi Cinema 
  5. 'It's A Relief': Abhishek Banerjee On Playing Negative Characters
US News
  1. Why TikTok Is Buzzing With Mormon Moms | The Impact Of Hulu's ‘The Secret Lives Of Mormon Wives'
  2. iPhone 16 Rumored To Enhance Action Button Customization With New iOS 18 Features | Details Inside
  3. McDonald's Brings Yu-Gi-Oh x Hello Kitty Happy Meal Toys To The US | How To Collect All 9 Of Them!
  4. Taylor Swift Confirms Long-Due Rumor, Teases Suspected Easter Eggs In 'I Can Do It With A Broken Heart' Video
  5. Royal Caribbean Unveils New Icon Class Ship ‘Star Of The Seas’, Set To Debut In 2025
World News
  1. A Revolution Against India's Proto-Colonial Policies
  2. What The Women Of Bangladesh Fought For
  3. Six-Year-Old Vietnamese Boy, Lost In Deep Forest For 5 Days, Found Alive
  4. Russia: Drone Attacks On Military Facility In Southern Region Spark Fire
  5. Japan: Robot's Attempt To Get Nuclear Fuel Sample Of Damaged Fukushima Daiichi Reactor Suspended
Latest Stories
  1. Cristiano Ronaldo Launches YouTube Channel, Gains 1M Subscribers In 90 Minutes
  2. Why TikTok Is Buzzing With Mormon Moms | The Impact Of Hulu's ‘The Secret Lives Of Mormon Wives'
  3. Rahul Gandhi In J&K: Ice Cream Outing, Key Congress Poll Meet, Statehood Restoration Push
  4. ‘Might Drop Nuclear Bomb On India’: British YouTuber Miles Routledge Faces Backlash Over Racist Remarks
  5. Pakistan Vs Bangladesh, 1st Test Day 2 Live Score: Rizwan-Shakeel Pile On Runs As BAN Feel The Heat In Rawalpindi
  6. Horoscope For August 22, 2024: Discover Astrological Insights For Every Zodiac Sign
  7. Delhi-NCR: Auto-Taxi Drivers On Strike Today And Tomorrow | Know Why
  8. Kolkata Rape Case LIVE: 'Justice And Medicine Cannot Go On Strike', Says Chief Justice