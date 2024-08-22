England Vs Sri Lanka 1st Test, Day 2 LIVE Scores: ENG Well-Positioned To Wipe Out Opener Misses - Play Starts At 3:30pm IST

Welcome to the ball-by-ball commentary of the second day of the first Test between England and Sri Lanka at Old Trafford Cricket Stadium in Manchester on Thursday, August 22. (Streaming | More Cricket News)
A debutant record-breaking 72 from Milan Rathnayake and a half-century from captain Dhananjay de Silva were not enough to prevent Sri Lanka's top-order collapse. They were bowled out for 236. England made a promising start to their reply, reaching 22 without loss, before bad light forced an early end to the day 1.
Teams:
England (Playing XI): Daniel Lawrence, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope(c), Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jamie Smith(w), Chris Woakes, Gus Atkinson, Matthew Potts, Mark Wood, Shoaib Bashir.
Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Dimuth Karunaratne, Nishan Madushka, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal(w), Dhananjaya de Silva(c), Kamindu Mendis, Prabath Jayasuriya, Asitha Fernando, Vishwa Fernando, Milan Priyanath Rathnayake.
England must continue winning Test matches to secure their place in the World Test Championship final.