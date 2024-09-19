Dulip Samaraweera: Sri Lankan Banned From Coaching In Australia For 20 Years

Dulip Samaraweera, the former Sri Lankan cricketer, has been banned for 20 years by Cricket Australia after he was found guilty of breaching its code of conduct with "utterly reprehensible" behavior during his stint with Victoria's women's cricket team. (More Cricket News)
Samaraweera had joined Cricket Victoria as a batting coach in 2008 but left his post as Cricket Victoria's head coach in May this year after just two weeks of service.
The Conduct Commission, which was set up by Cricket Australia, found out that the Sri Lankan had a "serious breach" of clause 2.23 of the CA's Code of Conduct, which concerns conduct "contrary to the spirit of cricket, is unbecoming of a representative or official, is or could be harmful to the interests of cricket, or does or could bring the game of cricket into disrepute".
In a statement, Cricket Victoria CEO Nick Cummins backed the ban and lauded the victim for pursuing her case.
He did not give the specifics of the incident that led to this outcome but a 'Sydney Morning Herald' report, quoting sources, said the Sri Lankan was accused of "coercive relationship with a player".
"It is our view that the conduct was utterly reprehensible and a betrayal of everything we stand for at Cricket Victoria," Cummins said.
"The victim in this case has demonstrated incredible strength of character and courage in speaking up. She will continue to receive our ongoing support to allow her to achieve her goals on and off the field," he added.
Speaking about Samaraweera, he has represented Sri Lanka in seven Tests and 5 ODIs in his international career spanning from 1993-1995.
(With PTI inputs)