Former Australia Cricketer Michael Slater Denied Bail On Domestic Violence Charges

Former Australia cricketer Michael Slater has been denied bail for the second time in 2024 with 25 charges against him, including domestic violence. (More Cricket News)
The 54-year-old who has featured for Australia in 74 Tests from 1993 to 2001, has been accused of a series of offences, including burglary and assault.
Slater is also alleged to have stalked a woman, and sent her messages - many of which were reported abusive.
The condition of the case escalated when she received a security camera notification showing Slater breaking into her home after a complaint was filed at the police station.
On Tuesday, August 20, the Supreme Court in Brisbane understood that Slater had been in 130-day custody, following a previous bail denial four months ago.
Greg McQuire, Slater’s lawyer argued there was a “real danger” that Slater could spend “too much time in custody” before the case is resolved.
He also put forward a plan for his client’s release, which included alcohol prohibition, stay at a rehab centre as well as an eventual stay with his sister in New South Wales.
Despite the arguments, the bail was rejected. Slater, who played 42 ODIs for Australia, will remain in custody.