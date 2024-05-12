Cricket

CSK Vs RR, IPL 2024: Chennai Super Kings Brighten Play-Off Prospects With Five-Wicket Win

In a low-scoring match which had its share of drama with Ravindra Jadeja being given out for obstructing the field, CSK chased down a target of 142 with 10 balls to spare on a tricky surface

CSK vs RR, IPL 2024
Simarjeet Singh celebrates after taking a wicket Photo: X/@ChennaiIPL
info_icon

Chennai Super Kings stayed in contention for a place in the IPL play-offs with a five-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals after pacer Simarjeet Singh exemplified the home team's discipline with the ball with career-best figures of 3/26 in Chennai on Sunday. (As It Happened | Scorecard)

In a low-scoring match which had its share of drama with Ravindra Jadeja being given out for obstructing the field, CSK chased down a target of 142 with 10 balls to spare on a tricky surface.

Skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad was the star for CSK with the bat, remaining unbeaten on a 41-ball 42.

Screengrab from the video of the dismissal - X/@jiocinema
CSK Vs RR, IPL 2024: Ravindra Jadeja Given Out For 'Obstructing The Field' - Watch

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Rachin Ravindra (27 off 18 balls) and Gaikwad managed a 32-run stand before the former was dismissed by Ravichandran Ashwin in the fourth over.

However, that did not have any impact on Gaikwad and Daryl Mitchell (22 off 13 balls) as they maintained a run rate of over nine and ended the powerplay at 56 for one.

Pacer Sandeep Sharma was the most expensive bowler for the visitors during this phase and was hammered for 23 runs.

Mitchell appeared to be the man on a mission, but his stay was cut short by spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, who trapped him leg-before wicket in the eighth over to end a 35-run partnership with Gaikwad.

Moeen Ali (10 off 13 balls) came in next, but he holed out to Nandre Burger in the 12th over.

With the score reading 92 for three in the 13th over, Shivam Dube decided to have a go at Ashwin in his final over.

Sam Curran (R) shakes hands with Ruturaj Gaikwad after match - X/@IPL
CSK Vs PBKS, IPL 2024: Ruturaj Gaikwad Rues Absence Of Key Bowlers, Dew After Loss

BY PTI

While Dube hammered Ashwin for a six and two fours in the over, the veteran had the last laugh, which also turned out to be his 50th IPL wicket at this venue.

Also, Jadeja (5 off 6 balls) survived a scare in the subsequent over after Jos Buttler dropped him off Chahal at long-on.

Rookie Sameer Rizvi then hit an eight-ball 15 not out with three fours to end the game in a jiffy after Jadeja became the third batter in IPL history to be adjudged out for obstructing the field after miscommunication with Gaikwad, who refused to go for a second run even as the all-rounder was halfway down the pitch.

The third man hurled it to Sanju Samson, who aimed the ball at the bowler's end but the throw hit Jadeja. RR appealed, and the third umpire was convinced that Jadeja knew in which direction the ball was heading.

CSK needed 21 off the final four overs, and the duo of Gaikwad and Rizvi got the job done.

The win took CSK to the third spot on the points table, while RR suffered their third straight defeat but remained in second position.

Earlier, Simarjeet dished out his best performance in the IPL while helping CSK restrict RR to a modest total.

For the visitors, the in-form Riyan Parag top-scored with a 35-ball unbeaten 47 on a slow wicket.

Opting to bat, the RR openers were off to a cautious start. After RR ended the powerplay at 42 for no loss, the 26-year-old Simarjeet made the first breakthrough in the seventh over, getting rid of Jaiswal (24 runs off 21 balls).

Simarjeet came up with the second breakthrough in the ninth over, with Jos Buttler (21 off 25 balls) departing.

Samson failed to get going, and it was Simarjeet again who grabbed the prized wicket of the RR skipper, ending his 42-run partnership with Parag.

Deshpande, bowling the final over, got rid of Jurel and Shubham Dubey (0 off 1 ball) in consecutive deliveries. Eventually, the visitors didn't get a big enough total on the board.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Burglar Held; His Mom Who Made Him Consume Drugs Before Committing Crime On Run
  2. Weather Updates: Relief From Scorching Heat Expected In Several States As Heavy Rain Likely Soon
  3. Met Dept Predicts Rainfall For Parts Of Andhra Pradesh On May 13
  4. Madhya Pradesh: Poll-Related Seizures Cross Rs 296 Crore Mark
  5. Outlook News Wrap, May 12: Kejriwal Promises 10 Poll Guarantees, Iran Issues Nuclear Bomb Warning To Isreal, Mr & Mrs Mahi Trailer Released And More
Entertainment News
  1. Sonakshi Sinha, Vijay Varma Mark First Anniversary Of 'Dahaad' Premiere
  2. Feel Like An Actor On Film Sets, Not Heroine: Madhoo Shah
  3. Frank Grillo To Portray Rick Flag Sr In 'Peacemaker 2'
  4. Shaky Knees Music Festival 2024: Musicians Create Magic At Atlanta’s Central Park – View Pics
  5. Vicky Kaushal Wraps Shooting Of 'Chhava', Calls Working On Film A 'Dramatic Journey'
Sports News
  1. RCB Vs DC, IPL 2024, Live Updates: Delhi Capitals Restrict Royal Challengers Bengaluru To 187/9
  2. Norwich City 0-0 Leeds United: Championship Play-Off Finely Poised For Second Leg After Draw
  3. Paris Olympic Games 2024 Selection Trials: Esha Singh, Anish Bhanwala Register Second Win
  4. Italian Open: Novak Djokovic Knocked Out By Alejandro Tabilo In Round Of 32
  5. Lewandowski Transfer: Agent Gives Major Update Amid Speculation Over Barcelona Star's Future
World News
  1. Magnitude 6.4 Earthquake Strikes Mexico-Guatemala Border
  2. Minnesota Unveils New State Flag. But What Will Happen To The Old One?
  3. Sabrina Carpenter Celebrates Turning 25 With A Viral Leonardo DiCaprio Meme Cake, Takes Cheeky Dig At His Dating Past
  4. ‘The Greatest Roast Of All Time: Tom Brady’: Kevin Hart, Jeff Ross, Amanda Kloots Make Netflix’s Latest Roast A Star-Studded Event - View Pics
  5. Israel Attack | April 14 Highlights: Iranian Leaders Say Their Retaliation Is Over, Unless Israel Strikes Back
Latest Stories
  1. 'Triumph Of The Truth': AAP Workers, Supporters Rejoice As Kejriwal Gets Interim Bail
  2. ED To Call Arvind Kejriwal 'Kingpin'? First Chargesheet Likely To Be Filed Today: Reports
  3. Arvind Kejriwal Gets Bail Till June 1, Has To Surrender Next Day; No Bar On Campaigning
  4. Sharmin Segal On Criticism For Her Performance In ‘Heeramandi’: I Am A Realist, People Will Say What They Have To Say
  5. Is Abdu Rozik's Wedding Announcement A Prank? Here's What His BFF Shiv Thakare Has To Say
  6. Japan Vs Mongolia Live Streaming, 5th T20I: When, Where To Watch Match On TV And Online
  7. Sports World Highlights: Neeraj Chopra Misses Javelin Gold At Doha Diamond League; Ireland Stun Pakistan In 1st T20I; Kylian Mbappe Confirms PSG Exit
  8. Lok Sabha Election | May 10 Highlights: Congress Too Made Mistakes, Says Rahul Gandhi; Kejriwal Out Of Jail