Cricket

CSK Vs PBKS, IPL 2024: Who Won Yesterday's Chennai Super Kings Vs Punjab Kings Match? Check Highlights And Updated Points Table

Chennai Super Kings played host to Punjab Kings in match 49 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 in Chepauk on Wednesday. Relive the CSK vs PBKS game through our highlights

X/IPL
IPL 2024: PBKS defeated CSK by 7 wickets. Photo: X/IPL
info_icon

Who won yesterday's IPL match? Punjab Kings (PBKS) locked horns against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Chepauk Stadium on Wednesday (May 1) in match 49 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024. (As It Happened | Scorecard | Full Coverage)

In what was a crucial toss to win, Sam Curran opted to bowl first against CSK at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

A fifty-run stand between Ruturaj Gaikwad and Ajinkya Rahane was ended by Harpreet Brar as PBKS bowlers made inroads in the game. CSK captain made 62 before he was castled by Arshdeep Singh.

CSK's middle-order could not hold fort as they collapsed with Sameer Rizvi (21), Moeen Ali (15), MS Dhoni (14) making notable contributions to the CSK scoreboard. For PBKS, Brar (2/17) and Rahul Chahar (2/16) picked up two each.

In reply, CSK removed Prabhsimran Singh (13) early but Jonny Bairstow (46) and Rilee Rossouw (43) smacked the CSK bowlers to all corners of the Chepauk.

Shashank Singh (25 not out) and Sam Curran (26 not out) later finished off the game as PBKS defeated CSK by seven wickets and kept their playoff aspirations alive.

Updated IPL 2024 Points Table

IPL 2024 points table after CSK vs PBKS clash
IPL 2024 points table after CSK vs PBKS clash
info_icon

These two meet again in few days time, on May 5, at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala.

