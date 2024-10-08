China Vs Hong Kong Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Women's T20 East Asia Cup Match 4

China are all set to face Hong Kong in the fourth match of Women's T20 East Asia Cup at Yeonhui Cricket Ground, South Korea on Wednesday, October 9. (More Sports News)
China's women's team come into this match with momentum after a dominant victory over Mongolia. They bowled Mongolia out for just 51 runs and comfortably chased down the target, reaching 52/5 in only 9.1 overs.
Holders Hong Kong humbled Japan by 44 runs in the tournament opener.
This clash will be interesting as China are the two-time champions (2015 and 2019) while Hong Kong are the most successful team in the history of the tournament (winners in 2017, 2022 and 2023).
The sixth edition of the regional T20 International competition, a five-team affair, featuring 12 matches, is being played at Yeonhui Cricket Ground from October 8 to 13.
China Women Vs Hong Kong Women: Full Squad
China: Huang Zhuo, Mingyue Zhu, Sun Meng Yao, Wenjing Yin, Zhi Xinyu, Han Lili, Zhang Xiangxue, Zheng Lili, Chen Jie (Wk), Zi Mei (Wk), Chen Xinyu, Mengting Liu, Xu Qian, Yang Yu Xuan
Hong Kong: Natasha Miles (c), Shanzeen Shahzad, Yasmin Daswani, Georgina Bradley, Kary Chan, Mariko Hill, Marina Lamplough, Hiu Ying Cheung (Wk), Joyleen Kaur (Wk), Alison Siu, Betty Chan, Iqra Sahar, Maira Saleem, Maryam Bibi
China Women Vs Hong Kong Women: Live Streaming
When to watch China Women vs Hong Kong Women's T20 East Asia Cup Match 4?
The China Women vs Hong Kong Women's T20 East Asia Cup Match 4 will be played on Wednesday, October 9 at Yeonhui Cricket Ground at 10:30am IST.
Where to watch China Women vs Hong Kong Women's T20 East Asia Cup Match 4?
The China Women vs Hong Kong Women fixture in the Women's East Asia Cup 2024 will not be available for telecast in India.