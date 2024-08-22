Cricket

Cheteshwar Pujara: India Test Specialist Relieved After Sussex Sign Hughes For 2025 Season

India Test specialist Cheteshwar Pujara will not return to Sussex for next year's County Championship after the English club side opted to relieve him to retain the services of Australian Daniel Hughes

Cheteshwar Pujara celebrates after scoring his double ton for Sussex
Cheteshwar Pujara celebrates after scoring his double ton for Sussex Photo: File
info_icon

India Test specialist Cheteshwar Pujara will not return to Sussex for next year's County Championship after the English club side opted to relieve him to retain the services of Australian Daniel Hughes. (More Cricket News)

The left-handed Hughes will be available for all Championship and T20 Vitality Blast matches next season

The club also announced that West Indies right-arm fast bowler Jayden Seales will play the first block of Championship fixtures.

Pujara returrned to Sussex for third successive time in 2024. He played the first seven Championship matches before Hughes' arrival.

"Taking over from Cheteshwar is not an easy task, but Dan has fitted in brilliantly and we are all delighted he will be back for the whole of next season," Sussex head coach Paul Farbrace said in a statement on its official website.

Hughes was the leading run scorer in the group stages of this year's Blast with 560 runs at average of 43.07, including five fifties and a highest score of 96 not out.

The Aussie helped Sussex secure a quarter-final against Lancashire Lightning at home on September 4.

He will also featured in Sussex's final five Championship games this season.

"Dan has been top class for us on and off the field. He has brought a wealth of experience to the dressing room and has seriously helped some of our young batters with the development of their games," Fabrace said.

