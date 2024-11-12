Cricket

Champions Trophy: Suspense On Hybrid Model Continues But South Africa Not Discussed As Option Yet

The PCB on Sunday had confirmed that it received an email from the ICC that India declined to travel to the neighbouring country

Champions Trophy suspense continues
The ICC continued discussions on the Champions Trophy schedule with the participating nations amid speculation that the entire tournament could be moved out of Pakistan following India's refusal to travel to the country, a source said on Tuesday. (More Cricket News)

A chatter emerged that South Africa could be a viable alternative to organise next year's Champions Trophy but PTI understands that no such discussion happened in the International Cricket Council on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, it was not a surprise that ICC has also put on hold the prestigious ODI tournament's launch event, which was scheduled to be held in Lahore on November 11.

ICC, the game's global governing body, has received a letter from the Pakistan Cricket Board, asking for a written confirmation from the BCCI for India's inability to travel to Pakistan for the tournament.

The PCB has conveyed to the ICC that security is not an issue in the country which successfully hosted England and New Zealand recently and promised the same for the Champions Trophy.

It remained steadfast on its stand to not have the event in hybrid model, like the last year's Asia Cup when India's matches were held in Sri Lanka.

The ICC is yet to respond to the PCB and was discussing the schedule with the participating teams.

The PTI has learnt that the PCB is also not keen to host the tournament outside the country, not even in the UAE.

However the launch event in Lahore has been pushed back.

It was being planned in Lahore as per ICC management's briefing to the ICC CEC and ICC Board on 21st October in Dubai. But this has now been put on a hold, informed an ICC insider.

South Africa not being discussed as option

Notwithstanding the reports in some sections in media that South Africa could be an option to host the next Champions Trophy, this option was still not talked about in any serious manner within the ICC, an insider tracking the developments claimed.

The schedule is not confirmed, ICC is still in discussions and dialogue with the host and participating nations. South Africa has not been discussed as yet, the insider said.

The PCB on Sunday had confirmed that it received an email from the ICC that India declined to travel to the neighbouring country.

India have not travelled to Pakistan since the 2008 Mumbai terror strikes. The two teams compete against each other only in ICC tournaments.

