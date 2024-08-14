Cricket

CT 2025: Basit Ali Fires Pakistan Warning To Tighten Security Ahead Of Home Season

Basit Ali has highlighted the need for tight security and issued Pakistan a warning that any small security lapse could prevent the country from hosting the tournament

pakistan cricket team X @T20WorldCup
Pakistan cricket team players celebrating after taking a wicket Photo: X/ @T20WorldCup
info_icon

Former cricketer Basit Ali voiced his concern over Pakistan hosting the ICC Champions Trophy in 2025. (More Cricket News)

Highlighting the need for tight security, Ali has issued Pakistan a warning that any small security lapse could prevent the country from hosting the tournament.

If the tournament is hosted by Pakistan, it will be the first ICC event in the country since the 1996 ODI World Cup, which they co-hosted with India and Sri Lanka. 

However, they are set to host Bangladesh, England and West Indies in a jam-packed 2024-25 season. 

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB)announced the schedule for the home season, including the ICC Champions Trophy. They have also acquired the hosting rights for the tournament from the International Cricket Council (ICC).

"Since the Champions Trophy is in Pakistan, and teams like England and West Indies are scheduled to tour after Bangladesh, we must pay attention to security. God forbid, the Champions Trophy won't be played here if there is any incident in these tours. Our soldiers are getting martyred in Balochistan and Peshawar. Only the government can answer why it has been happening, but it's wrong," Basit Ali told on his Youtube channel.

Foreign teams have however travelled to Pakistan in the recent past, but New Zealand pulled out from their tour in 2021 citing security reasons. 

Any such events in the near future could well and truly crush Pakistan’s dream of hosting the ICC tournament.

