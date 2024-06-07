Canada Vs Ireland, ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Key Stats: Head-To-Head, Top Scorer, Wicket Takers, Best Bowling

Canada and Ireland, both the teams who tasted defeat in their opening match are gearing up to clash against each other in match number 13 of the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup on June 7, Friday at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York. (Full Coverage | Cricket News)
The Saad Bin Zafar-led team is coming on the back of a 7-wicket loss at the hands of the neighbours, USA. Meanwhile, Ireland faced India and suffered an 8-wicket loss posting only a mere 96/10 in 16 overs. Before the two teams gets in action for their second match, check the key stats of the fresh rivals below:
Canada Vs Ireland: Head To Head Record
Ireland and Canada have met four times before, both the teams have won two matches each. However, a point to be noted is that the two sides haven’t clashed against each other since 2019.
Canada Vs Ireland: Top Scorers
The highest run scorer from team Canada in the T20 format is Navneet Dhaliwal with 931 runs from 30 innings. For Ireland, Paul Stirling is the leading run-scorer in the T20I grade. He has 3591 runs in 143 T20 matches.
Canada Vs Ireland: Highest Wicket-Takers
The most wicket taker from team Canada is . And from Ireland, Mark Adair leads the chart of the highest wicket teaker with 120 wickets from 84 matches to his name.
Canada Vs Ireland: Best Bowling Figures
Among the current Canada squad, Dilon Heyliger holds the best bowling figures. In one of the match against Argentina played in November 2021, he delivered 4 overs, conceded 19 runs, and took 5 wickets with an economy rate of 4.00.
On the other hand, among the current Ireland squad, Craig Young holds the best bowling figures. In October 2019, against Nigeria he bowled 4 overs, conceded 13 runs, and took 4 wickets with an economy rate of 2.25.
Saad Bin Zafar (c), Aaron Johnson, Ravinderpal Singh, Navneet Dhaliwal, Kaleem Sana, Dilon Heyliger, Jeremy Gordon, Nikhil Dutta, Pargat Singh, Nicholas Kirton, Rayyankhan Pathan, Junaid Siddiqui, Dilpreet Bajwa, Shreyas Movva, Rishiv Joshi.
Reserves: Tajinder Singh, Aaditya Varadharajan, Ammar Khalid, Jatinder Matharu, Parveen Kumar
Ireland Squad For ICC T20 World Cup 2024
Paul Stirling (c), Mark Adair, Ross Adair, Andrew Balbirnie, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Graham Hume, Josh Little, Barry McCarthy, Neil Rock (wk), Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Ben White and Craig Young.