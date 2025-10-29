Brisbane Heat Vs Melbourne Renegades Live Streaming, Women's T20 Spring Challenge SF 2: Toss Delayed Due To Rain

Brisbane Heat face Melbourne Renegades in the second semifinal of the Women’s T20 Spring Challenge 2025, with rain threatening to impact play at Cricket Central in Sydney Olympic Park
The start has been delayed and the toss is yet to take place due to persistent rain
Fans can catch the live streaming of the T20 Spring Challenge 2025 tournament on the FanCode app and website
In the first semifinal, Hobart Hurricanes Women advanced to the final after their clash against Perth Scorchers Women was abandoned without a ball being bowled due to persistent rain at Cricket Central in Sydney Olympic Park.
If rain continues to play spoilsport, Brisbane Heat hold the advantage, sitting second on the standings with a superior net run rate, while Melbourne Renegades are placed third. It remains to be seen how things unfold from here.
Brisbane Heat Vs Melbourne Renegades, Women's T20 Spring Challenge SF 2: Live Streaming
Brisbane Heat Vs Melbourne Renegades, Women's T20 Spring Challenge SF 2: Squads
Melbourne Renegades Women Squad: Courtney Webb(c), Tess Flintoff, Olivia Henry, Emma de Broughe, Naomi Stalenberg, Sarah Coyte, Jasmine Nevins, Milly Illingworth, Samara Dulvin, Charli Mclennan(w), Zoe Samuel, Nicole Faltum, Charis Bekker
Brisbane Heat Women Squad: Charli Knott(c), Lucinda Bourke, Sianna Ginger, Georgia Redmayne(w), Annie O Neil, Nicola Hancock, Lucy Hamilton, Lily Bassingthwaighte, Bonnie Berry, Ayaka Stafford, Clodagh Ryall, Mikayla Wrigley, Filippa Suesee