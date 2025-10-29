Brisbane Heat Vs Melbourne Renegades Live Streaming, Women's T20 Spring Challenge SF 2: Toss Delayed Due To Rain

Brisbane Heat Vs Melbourne Renegades, Women's T20 Spring Challenge 2025 Semi-Final 2: Get live streaming, toss update and playing XIs for second semifinal clash between Brisbane Heat and Melbourne Renegades

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Brisbane Heat Vs Melbourne Renegades Streaming, Womens T20 Spring Challenge SF 2: Toss Update
Brisbane Heat Vs Melbourne Renegades Live Streaming, Women's T20 Spring Challenge SF 2: Toss Update And Playing XIs Photo: X/@RenegadesBBL
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Brisbane Heat face Melbourne Renegades in the second semifinal of the Women’s T20 Spring Challenge 2025, with rain threatening to impact play at Cricket Central in Sydney Olympic Park

  • The start has been delayed and the toss is yet to take place due to persistent rain

  • Fans can catch the live streaming of the T20 Spring Challenge 2025 tournament on the FanCode app and website

The start of the second semifinal between Brisbane Heat and Melbourne Renegades in the Women’s T20 Spring Challenge 2025 has been delayed due to rain, with the toss yet to take place at Cricket Central in Sydney Olympic Park.

In the first semifinal, Hobart Hurricanes Women advanced to the final after their clash against Perth Scorchers Women was abandoned without a ball being bowled due to persistent rain at Cricket Central in Sydney Olympic Park.

If rain continues to play spoilsport, Brisbane Heat hold the advantage, sitting second on the standings with a superior net run rate, while Melbourne Renegades are placed third. It remains to be seen how things unfold from here.

Brisbane Heat Vs Melbourne Renegades, Women's T20 Spring Challenge SF 2: Live Streaming

One can catch the live streaming of the T20 Spring Challenge 2025 tournament on the FanCode app and website.

Related Content
Related Content

Brisbane Heat Vs Melbourne Renegades, Women's T20 Spring Challenge SF 2: Squads

Melbourne Renegades Women Squad: Courtney Webb(c), Tess Flintoff, Olivia Henry, Emma de Broughe, Naomi Stalenberg, Sarah Coyte, Jasmine Nevins, Milly Illingworth, Samara Dulvin, Charli Mclennan(w), Zoe Samuel, Nicole Faltum, Charis Bekker

Brisbane Heat Women Squad: Charli Knott(c), Lucinda Bourke, Sianna Ginger, Georgia Redmayne(w), Annie O Neil, Nicola Hancock, Lucy Hamilton, Lily Bassingthwaighte, Bonnie Berry, Ayaka Stafford, Clodagh Ryall, Mikayla Wrigley, Filippa Suesee

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025, News updates, Women's World Cup Schedule, women's world cup teams' Squad, Women's WC points table, and stats.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. New Zealand Vs England LIVE Cricket Score, 2nd ODI: Tickner Removes Carse As ENG Slips To Eight Down

  2. New Zealand Vs England Live Streaming, 2nd ODI: NZ To Bowl First - Check Playing XIs

  3. Pakistan Vs South Africa, 1st T20I: Babar Azam Out For Duck As SA Beat PAK By 55 Runs In Rawalpindi

  4. Shreyas Iyer Injury Update: BCCI Confirms Batter Stable After Spleen Laceration During India Vs Australia 3rd ODI

  5. Shreyas Iyer Injury Update: Suryakumar Yadav Confirms Batter Stable After Spleen Injury Scare

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Paris Masters: Carlos Alcaraz Stunned By Cameron Norrie As Spaniard Makes Early Exit

  2. Jannik Sinner Wins Second Vienna Open Title After Thrilling Victory Over Alexander Zverev

  3. Vienna Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Dispatches Alex De Minaur To Reach Final

  4. Vienna Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Sets Up Alex De Minaur Clash In Semi-finals

  5. Pan Pacific Open 2025: Elena Rybakina Clinches WTA Finals Spot By Reaching Last Four

Badminton News

  1. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  2. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  3. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  4. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alex Lanier Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Shuttler Suffers Heavy Quarter-Final Defeat

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Kerala Left’s PM SHRI Crisis: CPI Stands Firm, To Boycott Cabinet Meeting

  2. LJP’s Second Act: How Chirag Paswan Reclaimed The LJP And The NDA Spotlight

  3. IMD Weather Update: Rainfall Predicted in UP, MP, Chhattisgarh; Bihar, Jharkhand to Stay Dry

  4. INDIA Bloc Unveils Bihar Poll Manifesto: Jobs For Every Family, Free Power, And Old Pension Scheme Revival

  5. Bengaluru Weather: Flash Flood Alert Amid Cyclone Montha; Yellow Alert Issued

Entertainment News

  1. Father Mother Sister Brother Review| A Film About Lost Relationships That Loses Itself

  2. Thamma Review | A Vampire Love Saga Draining Itself Dry In Pursuit Of Scale Over Substance

  3. Wake Up Dead Man Review | The New Impossible Murder With A Faithful Heart

  4. Bison Kaalamaadan Review | Defying The Usual Sports-Underdog Tale

  5. Smita Patil At 70 | Beautiful, Luminous, Graceful: Remembering Smita Through Her Songs

US News

  1. Trade Deal Nears As US, China Agree On Framework Before Trump–Xi Talks

  2. Trump Imposes Sanctions On Russian Oil Companies, Says Putin Talks 'Don't Go Anywhere'

  3. Trump Says He Expects To Reach Trade Deal With Xi Jinping

  4. Trump Again Claims He ‘Stopped Nuclear War’ Between India And Pakistan With Tariff Threat

  5. US Passport Drops Out Of Top 10 For First Time In 20 Years As Europe Leads Global Rankings

World News

  1. Israel Says Hamas Returned Remains Of Hostage Already Recovered

  2. Armed Attack On Police And Paramilitary Stations In Pakistan’s Balochistan Province

  3. Twelve Feared Dead After Small Plane Crashes In Kenya’s Kwale County

  4. Zohran Mamdani Gains Urdu Anthem With Ties To Legendary Pakistani Singer Noor Jehan

  5. Turkey Signs £8 billion Deal With UK To Buy 20 Eurofighter Typhoon Jets

Latest Stories

  1. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  2. SIR Phase 2 Announced: Voter Roll Revision To Cover 12 States And UTs, Including West Bengal And Tamil Nadu

  3. Parvathy Thiruvothu Teams Up With Don Palathara And Dileesh Pothan For Her Next

  4. Punjab FC 3-0 Gokulam Kerala Highlights, AIFF Super Cup 2025: Shers Ship Three Past 10-Man Malabarians

  5. India 1-2 Nepal Highlights, Tri-Nation Women’s International Friendlies 2025: Bhandari's Brace Sinks Blue Tigresses

  6. Chhath Puja, Mobility, Migration and Modernity

  7. These Videos Are Entirely Fake: Chiranjeevi Files Complaint Over AI-Generated Deepfake Videos; Requests Urgent Removal

  8. Warring Urges Voters to Back Congress in Tarn Taran Bypoll for ‘Peace and Progress’