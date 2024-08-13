Former Australia captain has started the pre-series spark for the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy Tests by predicting a 3-1 series win to the hosts and reclaim the trophy over India this season. (More Cricket News)
The two sides, who have had some spicy contests over the years, as seen the Asian giants prevail in the contest over the last decade. India have won the previous four Border-Gavaskar series since 2017, twice at home (in 2016-17 and 2022-23) and two away Down Under in 2018-19 and 2021-22.
However, Pat Cummins-led Australia defeated India in the ICC World Test Championship final in mid-2023 to claim the title for the second cycle. The two goliaths will now go head-to-head with qualification for the third final up for grabs, that will be held in June 2025.
The winner of the series, that will feature five Tests for the first time, will be the favourite to claim a spot in the final.
Despite Australia not beating India at home since 2014-15 season, Pointing believes the Kangaroos will deflate Rohit Sharma's men.
“It’s going to be a competitive series and as I said I think Australia’s got a bit of a point to prove against India in Australia on the back of what’s happened the last the last two series here,” Ponting told in the ICC review.
“We are back to five Tests as well, which is the other really important thing about this series. It’s only been four Tests the last couple of times. Five tests, I think everyone’s really excited by that and I don’t know if there’d be too many drawn games.
“I’m obviously going to tip Australia to win and I’m never going to tip against Australia. There will be a draw somewhere and there will be some bad weather somewhere, so I’m going to say 3-1 to Australia,” Australia’s most successful captain added.
The five-match Test series begins on November 22 at the Optus Stadium in Perth.