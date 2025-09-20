Saint Lucia Kings Vs Trinbago Knight Riders Live Streaming, Caribbean Premier League: When, Where To Watch Qualifier 2

Here is all you need to know about the Saint Lucia Kings vs Trinbago Knight Riders, Caribbean Premier League 2025 Qualifier 2 match: preview, squads, standings and broadcast details

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Bhuvan Gupta
Updated on:
Saint Lucia Kings Vs Trinbago Knight Riders Live Streaming Caribbean Premier League Qualifier 2
Saint Lucia Kings Vs Trinbago Knight Riders Live Streaming, Caribbean Premier League Qualifier 2: SLK lost to Guyana Amazon Warriors in Qualifier 1. Photo: Special Arrangement
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Saint Lucia Kings lost to Guyana Amazon Warriors by 14 runs in Qualifier 1

  • Will meet Trinbago Knight Riders, who defeated Antigua and Barbuda Falcons by nine wickets in Eliminator

  • Winner of Qualifier 2 to meet Guyana Amazon Warriors in CPL 2025 final

Saint Lucia Kings face Trinbago Knight Riders in the Qualifier 2 of Caribbean Premier League 2025 at Providence Stadium, Guyana on Saturday (September 20 as per India time). Watch the T20 cricket match live online.

In a hard-fought Qualifier 1 clash, the Kings were defeated by the Guyana Amazon Warriors by 14 runs. Despite a spirited bowling effort, the Kings' batting lineup faltered under pressure, costing them a direct ticket to the final.

David Wiese's bowlers delivered a disciplined performance to restrict the Warriors to a competitive total of 157. Chasing 158 for victory, the Kings' top-order collapsed, leaving them in a precarious position at 48 for 7. A valiant lower-order resistance, led by Khary Pierre, offered a glimmer of hope, but wasn’t enough to lead the Kings to finals.

Spinner Gudakesh Motie was the standout performer for the Kings' opponents, earning the Player of the Match award for his crucial three-wicket haul.

SLK will now have a second chance to reach the final. They will meet the Knight Riders, who defeated Antigua and Barbuda Falcons by nine wickets in the Eliminator to enter Qualifier 2.

Nicholas Pooran and Alex Hales displayed a masterclass, as TKR successfully chased a 167-run target in 17.3 overs. Pooran remained unbeaten on 90 from 53 balls, while Hales scored 54 not out from 40 deliveries.

The winner of this match will join Guyana Amazon Warriors in the CPL 2025 final, which will be played at the same venue on Sunday.

Saint Lucia Kings Vs Trinbago Knight Riders, CPL 2025 Qualifier 2: Live Streaming Details

When and where will the Saint Lucia Kings vs Trinbago Knight Riders, Caribbean Premier League 2025 Qualifier 2 be played?

The Saint Lucia Kings vs Trinbago Knight Riders, Caribbean Premier League 2025 Qualifier 2 will be played at Providence Stadium, Guyana on Saturday, September 20, 2025 at 5:30am IST.

Where will the Saint Lucia Kings vs Trinbago Knight Riders, Caribbean Premier League 2025 Qualifier 2 be telecast and live streamed?

The Saint Lucia Kings vs Trinbago Knight Riders, Caribbean Premier League 2025 Qualifier 2 will be telecast on the Star Sports Network TV channels in India. It will be live streamed on the FanCode app and website in the country.

Saint Lucia Kings Vs Trinbago Knight Riders: Squads

Saint Lucia Kings: Tim Seifert (wk), Johnson Charles, Ackeem Auguste, Roston Chase, Aaron Jones, Tim David, David Wiese (c), Khary Pierre, Alzarri Joseph, Tymal Mills, Tabraiz Shamsi, Oshane Thomas, Javelle Glenn, Delano Potgieter, Matthew Forde, Sadrack Descarte, Johann Jeremiah, Keon Gaston

Trinbago Knight Riders: Colin Munro, Alex Hales, Nicholas Pooran (wk/c), Darren Bravo, Keacy Carty, Kieron Pollard, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Akeal Hosein, Saurabh Netravalkar, Usman Tariq, Mohammad Amir, Yannic Cariah, Ali Khan, Terrance Hinds, Joshua Da Silva, McKenny Clarke, Nathan Edwards

Published At:
Tags

