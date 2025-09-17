Trinbago Knight Riders Vs Antigua And Barbuda Falcons, CPL 2025 Eliminator: Pooran Stars As TKR Move Into Qualifier 2

Saurabh Netravalkar took three wickets for 23 runs, and Usman Tariq claimed two for 19, which put the brakes on the Falcons' momentum. The Falcons' run rate stagnated as they lost wickets quickly, ultimately preventing a significantly higher total. Neither their big-hitting late order nor Shakib Al Hasan's brisk 26 not out from nine balls could push the score to a comfortably chaseable target.