Trinbago Knight Riders Vs Antigua And Barbuda Falcons, CPL 2025 Eliminator: Pooran Stars As TKR Move Into Qualifier 2

Trinbago Knight Riders defeated Antigua and Barbuda Falcons by nine wickets in the CPL 2025 Eliminator, led by Nicholas Pooran's 90 and Alex Hales' 54

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Updated on:
Updated on:
Trinbago Knight Riders Vs Antigua And Barbuda Falcons match report CPL 2025 Eliminator
Trinbago Knight Riders' Nicholas Pooran in action against Antigua and Barbuda Falcons. | Photo: X/TKRiders
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Trinbago Knight Riders defeated Antigua and Barbuda Falcons by 9 wickets in CPL 2025 Eliminator

  • Nicholas Pooran scored 90 not out; Alex Hales contributes an unbeaten 54

  • Antigua and Barbuda Falcons finished with 166 runs; Andries Gous and Amir Jangoo shine

  • TKR move to Qualifier 2, set to face Guyana Amazon Warriors or Saint Lucia Kings next

Trinbago Knight Riders defeated Antigua and Barbuda Falcons by nine wickets in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2025 Eliminator, held at Providence Stadium, Guyana, on September 16.

Nicholas Pooran and Alex Hales displayed a masterclass, as TKR successfully chased a 167-run target in 17.3 overs. Pooran remained unbeaten on 90 from 53 balls, while Hales scored 54 not out from 40 deliveries, taking their side into Qualifier 2.

Gous, Jangoo's Fifties Lead Falcons' Innings

Antigua and Barbuda Falcons posted 166 for eight. Andries Gous scored 61 from 45 balls, and Amir Jangoo made 55 from 49 deliveries. These half-centuries formed a 108-run second-wicket partnership, which is the highest for the Falcons in CPL history.

Saurabh Netravalkar took three wickets for 23 runs, and Usman Tariq claimed two for 19, which put the brakes on the Falcons' momentum. The Falcons' run rate stagnated as they lost wickets quickly, ultimately preventing a significantly higher total. Neither their big-hitting late order nor Shakib Al Hasan's brisk 26 not out from nine balls could push the score to a comfortably chaseable target.

Meanwhile, Trinbago Knight Riders' top order, led by Colin Munro and Alex Hales, laid a steady foundation for their chase with a 25-run partnership before Rahkeem Cornwall dismissed Munro.

Pooran's Powers TKR's Advance

Nicholas Pooran took control with power hitting in the death overs. His innings featured standout moments: he hit two sixes off Rahkeem Cornwall's final over, then unleashed a flurry of boundaries off Shakib Al Hasan, and secured the win with a final six off Jayden Seales. Pooran also survived two LBW reviews during his crucial knock. Alex Hales' consistent presence gave TKR stability, allowing Pooran to accelerate.

For Antigua and Barbuda Falcons, this elimination ends their CPL 2025 campaign. Trinbago Knight Riders now progress into Qualifier 2, where they will face either Guyana Amazon Warriors or Saint Lucia Kings.

Published At:
Tags

