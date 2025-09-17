The Heat Is On: Textile Exporters And Workers Await Government Action

“If the authorities are not taking proactive measures, the situation will get out of control. In Tirupur, a significant number of export units depend solely on the U.S. market. Orders are drying up, and buyers are prioritising suppliers from other countries. So, the units are facing extreme situations,” says Raja M. Shanmugham of Warsaw International, who is also the former president of the Tirupur Exporters Association. If the government can’t make a deal with the U.S. administration, India should consider resorting to retaliatory tariffs,” he adds. In his view, only a firm stance will compel American buyers and policymakers to recognise the severity of the crisis. Without such measures, he fears India’s exporters will be left to shoulder the burden alone, with devastating consequences for workers and the wider economy.