National

Day In Pics: September 19, 2025

Find today's news in pics from India and around the world for September 19, 2025

P
Photo Webdesk
Updated on:
Updated on:
JNUSU's protest in Delhi
JNUSU's protest in Delhi | Photo: PTI

Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) President Anbumani Ramadoss during a campaign tour titled 'Protect Generations to Reclaim Rights' at Chidambaram, in Cuddalore district of Tamil Nadu.

2/12
DUSU polls: ABVP bags three posts, NSUI one
DUSU polls: ABVP bags three posts, NSUI one | Photo: PTI/Karma Bhutia

New Delhi: NSUI's Rahul Jhansla with others celebrates after winning the vice president's post in the 2025 Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) elections, in New Delhi. The RSS-affiliated ABVP bagged three posts in the elections, including the key post of president, restricting the Congress-backed NSUI to one post in the high-octane polls.

3/12
NDMC to attempt world record with 10-km-long live canvas painting at Kartavya Path
NDMC to attempt world record with 10-km-long live canvas painting at Kartavya Path | Photo: PTI

An artist works on a painting of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, at Kartavya Path Lawn, in New Delhi. NDMC attempts the Guinness World Record with 10-km live canvas painting at Kartavya Path, involving 40,000+ artists including Padma awardees, to mark PM Narendra Modi’s 75th birthday. The event, ‘Viksit Bharat ke Rang, Kala ke Sang’, is organized with Triveni Kala Sangam and Delhi University.

4/12
Weather: Disaster-hit Uttarakhands Chamoli
Weather: Disaster-hit Uttarakhand's Chamoli | Photo: PTI

SDRF personnel during a rescue operation following landslides and flooding triggered by heavy rain, at a village in Nandanagar area, in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district.

5/12
Weather: Cloudburst in HPs Kinnaur
Weather: Cloudburst in HP's Kinnaur | Photo: PTI

People at a disaster-hit area after cloudburst, in Kinnaur district, Himachal Pradesh.

6/12
DUSU polls: ABVP bags three posts, NSUI one Aryan Maan
DUSU polls: ABVP bags three posts, NSUI one | Photo: PTI/Karma Bhutia

ABVP's Aryan Maan celebrates after winning the post of president in the 2025 Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) elections, in New Delhi. The RSS-affiliated ABVP bagged three posts in the elections, including the key post of president, restricting the Congress-backed NSUI to one post in the high-octane polls.

7/12
DUSU polls: ABVP bags three posts, NSUI one Rahul Jhansla
DUSU polls: ABVP bags three posts, NSUI one | Photo: PTI/Karma Bhutia

NSUI's Rahul Jhansla celebrates after winning the vice president's post in the 2025 Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) elections, in New Delhi. The RSS-affiliated ABVP bagged three posts in the elections, including the key post of president, restricting the Congress-backed NSUI to one post in the high-octane polls.

8/12
JNUSUs protest in Delhi
JNUSU's protest in Delhi | Photo: PTI/Salman Ali

Agitators during a protest organised by Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), National Register of Citizens (NRC), and National Population Register (NPR) and demanding the release of all political prisoners, in New Delhi.

9/12
Restoration work underway after landslide in Shimla
Weather: Restoration work underway after landslide in Shimla | Photo: PTI

Repair and restoration work underway on a road blocked by debris and boulders after a landslide triggered by heavy rainfall, in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh.

10/12
Global India Couture Week 2025 Rohit Verma
Global India Couture Week 2025 | Photo: PTI

Bollywood actors Maniesh Paul, left, and Diana Penty, right, with fashion designer Rohit Verma, centre, as showstoppers for his new collection 'Mystical Garden' during the 'Global India Couture Week (GICW)', in Mumbai, Maharashtra.

11/12
Apples iPhone 17 series goes on sale in Delhi
Apple's iPhone 17 series goes on sale in Delhi | Photo: PTI/Salman Ali

Apple’s newly-launched iPhone 17 series smartphones displayed at a store as its sale begins, at Select Citywalk, Saket, in New Delhi.

12/12
Monsoon session of the Odisha Assembly
Monsoon session of the Odisha Assembly | Photo: PTI

BJD MLAs raise slogans as they protest during Monsoon session of the Odisha Assembly, in Bhubaneswar. Speaker Surama Padhy is also seen.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs Oman Live Cricket Score, T20 Asia Cup 2025: OMA Eye Upset Against Dominant IND

  2. India Vs Oman, Asia Cup 2025 Match 12: Head-To-Head Record And Win Prediction

  3. India Vs Oman, Asia Cup 2025 Match 12: Three Key Battles To Watch Out For In IND Vs OMA Clash

  4. India's 250th T20I Match: Full Stats, Records And Milestones

  5. India's 250th T20I Match: Asia Cup 2025 Milestone, Records And Legacy

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Billie Jean King Cup 2025: Jessica Pegula, Taylor Townsend Lead USA To Doubles Semi-Final

  2. Laver Cup 2025: Watching Carlos Alcaraz Is 'A Real Treat', Says Roger Federer

  3. Guadalajara Open 2025: Iva Jovic Becomes Youngest American To Win WTA Title Since Coco Gauff

  4. Beatriz Haddad Maia Stunned In Sao Paolo; Jelena Ostapenko Suffers Shock Exits At Guadalajara Open

  5. India Vs Switzerland, Davis Cup: Debutant Dhakshineshwar Suresh, Sumit Nagal Hand IND 2-0 Lead

Badminton News

  1. PV Sindhu Vs An Se Young, China Masters 2025: Indian Shuttler Suffers Straight-Game Loss In Quarter-Final

  2. PV Sindhu Vs Pornpawee Chochuwong, China Masters 2025: Indian Shuttler Sails Into Quarter-Finals

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chiu-Wang Live Streaming, China Masters 2025: When, Where To Watch Round Of 16 Clash

  4. Satwik-Chirag Vs Arif-Yap, China Masters 2025: Indian Pair Enter Last 16 With Straight-Game Win

  5. PV Sindhu Vs Julie Dawall Jakobsen, China Masters 2025: Indian Shuttler Wins In Straight Games

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Rahul Gandhi Accuses Election Commission Of Shielding Centralised Voter Deletions

  2. Hail Mary: Book Review Of Arundhati Roy's 'Mother Mary Comes To Me'

  3. PILs Challenging Maratha Quota Dismissed; Bombay HC Says Petitioners Not Directly Affected

  4. CEA Nageswaran Expects US Tariff Dispute Resolution in 8–10 Weeks

  5. Bengaluru Weather Update: Yellow Alert Issued, Cool Temperatures and Moderate Rain

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. US Vetoes Security Council Resolution Demanding Immediate Gaza Ceasefire, Hostage Release

  2. Trump Asks Britain To Call Out Military To Control Its Borders

  3. Trump Claims Credit for India-Pakistan Ceasefire Again, Calls It One of Seven Conflicts He Settled

  4. Jimmy Kimmel Taken Off Air Over Charlie Kirk Comments, ‘Kimmel Has Zero Talent’, Says Trump

  5. Trump Meets King Charles Amid 'Dump Trump' Chants On London Streets

World News

  1. UK Deports First Migrant Under New Immigration Treaty : Indian National Sent Back to France

  2. India, EU Aim to Finalise Free Trade Deal by December, Says Modi After Talks with European Commission President

  3. The Heat Is On: Textile Exporters And Workers Await Government Action

  4. The ‘Martyrdom’ of Charlie Kirk: How Culture Wars Erode Democracy

  5. Trump Claims Credit for India-Pakistan Ceasefire Again, Calls It One of Seven Conflicts He Settled

Latest Stories

  1. Tamil Actor-Comedian Robo Shankar Passes Away At 46: Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi, Karthi Pay Heartfelt Tributes

  2. Indian Techie Shot Dead By Police In Santa Clara Following Alleged Roommate Altercation

  3. Maharashtra Weather Alert: Yellow Alert for 14 Districts, Heavy Rains Continue

  4. Maharashtra Government Makes E-KYC Mandatory For Ladki Bahin Beneficiaries

  5. Delhi-NCR Weather Forecast: Light Rain Expected with Rising Temperatures

  6. Trump Says He Is 'Very Close' To India and Modi

  7. Nishaanchi Review | A Small-Town Masala Carnival From Kashyap’s Filmy Heart

  8. Magnitude 6.1 Earthquake Strikes Papua, Indonesia; Buildings And Bridge Damaged