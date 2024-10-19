Cricket

Bhutan Vs Thailand Quadrangular T20I Series 2024 Toss Update: BHU To Bowl First - Check Playing XIs

Check the toss results, playing XIs, and full squads for the Bhutan vs Thailand match in the Quadrangular T20I Series 2024 right here

bhutan cricket team file photo
File photo of the Bhutan men's national cricket team. Photo: X/Bhutan Cricket Official
info_icon

Bhutan are facing Thailand in the opening match of Quadrangular T20I Series 2024 on Saturday, October 19 at Gelephu International Cricket Ground. (Live Streaming | More Cricket News)

Bhutan is led by Thinley Jamtsho, while Austin Lazarus is at the helm for Thailand.

This game marks the first of ten matches to be held at the venue, featuring Indonesia and the Maldives as the other two Asian teams competing for the top prize. The tournament will follow a round-robin format, with each of the four teams facing the other three once.

The semi-finals are scheduled for October 23, and the final will take place on October 25.

Bhutan Vs Thailand: Toss Update

Bhutan won the toss and elected to bowl first against Thailand in the opening match of Quadrangular T20I Series 2024 on Saturday, October 19.

Bhutan Vs Thailand: Playing XIs

Bhutan: Gakul Ghalley, Ranjung Dorji, Tshering Tashi (wk), Tenjin Rabgey, Thinley Jamtsho (c), Jigme Singye, Suprit Pradhan, Namgay Thinley, Sonam Yeshey, Tenzin Wangchuk and Dawa Dawa

Thailand: Akshay Yadav (wk), Chaloemwong Chatphaisan, Austin Lazarus (c), Nopphon Senamontree, Jandre Coetzee, Robert Raina, Satarut Rungrueang, Anucha Kalasi, Sarawut Maliwan, Kamron Senamontree and Yodsak Saranonnakkun

Bhutan Vs Thailand, Quadrangular T20I Series 2024: Squads

Bhutan: Thinley Jamtsho (captain), Gakul Ghalley, Ranjung Mikyo Dorji, Sherab Loday, Tenjin Rabgey, Tshering Tashi, Sonam Chophel, Namgay Dorji, Kencho Norbu, Jigme Singye, Namgay Thinley, Suprit Pradhan, Sonam Yeshi, Tenzin Wangchuk, Dawa Dawa, Karma Dorji.

Thailand: Austin Lazarus (captain), Yodsak Saranonnakkun, Akshay Yadav, Satarut Rungreang, Jandre Coetzeem Mukesh Thakur, Robert Raina, Harshal Pathak, Anucha Kalasi, Chanchai Pengkumta, Khanitson Namchaikul, Kamron Senamontree, Noppon Senamontree, Sarawut Maliwan.

Bhutan Vs Thailand: Live Streaming

The Bhutan vs Thailand, Quadrangular T20I Series 2024 match is being live streamed on the FanCode app and website in India. There is no telecast on any TV channel in India.

