Bhutan Vs Thailand Live Streaming, Quadrangular T20I Series 2024: When, Where To Watch BHU Vs THA Cricket Match

The opening game of the Bhutan Quadrangular T20I Series 2024 features hosts Bhutan against Thailand on Saturday, October 19 in Gelephu. Watch the T20 cricket match live in India. (More Cricket News)
The game is the first of 10 matches to be played at the venue, with Indonesia, Maldives the other two Asian teams among the four vying for the top prize. After a round-robin format with each of the four sides taking on the other three once, the semi-finals will be played on October 23 and the final on October 25. A third-place match will be played on October 24.
Indonesia are the top-ranked team in the competition, placed 60th in the ICC men’s T20I team rankings. They are followed by Thailand at 61st, while hosts Bhutan are currently ranked 79th and Maldives 83rd in the rankings.
The face-off between Bhutan and Thailand will be followed by one between Maldives and Indonesia on the same day. The round-robin phase will conclude on Tuesday, October 22.
Bhutan Vs Thailand, Quadrangular T20I Series 2024: Live Streaming Details
When and where will the Bhutan vs Thailand, Quadrangular T20I Series 2024 match be played?
The Bhutan vs Thailand, Quadrangular T20I Series 2024 match will be played at the Gelephu International Cricket Ground in Gelephu, Bhutan on Saturday, October 19, 2024 at 9am IST.
Where will the Bhutan vs Thailand, Quadrangular T20I Series 2024 match be telecast and live streamed?
The Bhutan vs Thailand, Quadrangular T20I Series 2024 match will be live streamed on the FanCode app and website in India. It will not be telecast on any TV channel in India.
Bhutan Vs Thailand, Quadrangular T20I Series 2024: Squads
Bhutan: Thinley Jamtsho (captain), Gakul Ghalley, Ranjung Mikyo Dorji, Sherab Loday, Tenjin Rabgey, Tshering Tashi, Sonam Chophel, Namgay Dorji, Kencho Norbu, Jigme Singye, Namgay Thinley, Suprit Pradhan, Sonam Yeshi, Tenzin Wangchuk, Dawa Dawa, Karma Dorji.
Thailand: Austin Lazarus (captain), Yodsak Saranonnakkun, Akshay Yadav, Satarut Rungreang, Jandre Coetzeem Mukesh Thakur, Robert Raina, Harshal Pathak, Anucha Kalasi, Chanchai Pengkumta, Khanitson Namchaikul, Kamron Senamontree, Noppon Senamontree, Sarawut Maliwan.