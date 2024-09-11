A powerhouse, the Barbados Royals, will face the Antigua & Barbuda Falcons next on the Caribbean Premier League 2024 calendar. The match is scheduled for September 12, Thursday, at the Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados. (More Cricket News)
The Royals have played only two matches so far and won both, placing them second with four points. Meanwhile, the Antigua & Barbuda Falcons also have four points but have suffered four defeats in their six matches they played in the season.
The two teams have met earlier this season, where the squad featuring David Miller and Rovman Powell emerged victorious by nine wickets. The Barbados Royals previously secured a two-wicket victory over the St Kitts & Nevis Patriots, while the Antigua & Barbuda Falcons also defeated the Patriots by two wickets.
Barbados Royals Vs Antigua & Barbuda Falcons, Caribbean Premier League 2024: Live Streaming Details
When is Barbados Royals Vs Antigua & Barbuda Falcons, Caribbean Premier League 2024 match
The Barbados Royals Vs Antigua & Barbuda Falcons, Caribbean Premier League 2024 match will be played on Thursday, September 12 at 4:30am India time at Kensington Oval Barbados in Bridgetown.
Where to watch Barbados Royals Vs Antigua and Barbuda Falcons, Caribbean Premier League 2024 match?
The Barbados Royals Vs Antigua & Barbuda Falcons, Caribbean Premier League 2024 match will be broadcast live on the Star Sports network in India. It will be available for live streaming on the FanCode app and website in India.
Barbados Royals
David Miller, Alick Athanaze, Kevin Wickham, Maheesh Theekshana, Naveen-ul-Haq, Obed McCoy, Keshav Maharaj, Isai Thorne, Kadeem Alleyne, Nyeem Young, Nathan Sealy, Ramon Simmonds, Rovman Powell, Jason Holder, Rahkeem Cornwall, Quinton de Kock, Rivaldo Clarke
Antigua & Barbuda Falcons
Brandon King, Fakhar Zaman, Teddy Bishop, Mohammad Amir, Hayden Walsh, Kofi James, Kelvin Pitman, Joshua James, Imad Wasim, Fabian Allen, Chris Green, Justin Greaves, Roshon Primus, Shamar Springer, Jewel Andrew, Jahmar Hamilton, Sam Billings