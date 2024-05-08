Cricket

Bangladesh Vs Zimbabwe: Shakib Al Hasan Returns To T20I Squad For First Time In 10 Months

Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan's last appearance was a man-of-the-match performance against Afghanistan in Sylhet in July 2023, when he was captain. An eye problem and a finger injury restricted his appearances after the ODI World Cup last year

X/Shakib Al Hasan
File photo of former Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan. Photo: X/Shakib Al Hasan
All-rounder Shakib Al Hasan returned to Bangladesh's T20 squad for the first time in 10 months after the selectors included him Wednesday for the final two matches against Zimbabwe. (More Cricket News)

Shakib's last appearance was a man-of-the-match performance against Afghanistan in Sylhet in July 2023, when he was captain. An eye problem and a finger injury restricted his appearances after the ODI World Cup last year.

Najmul Hossain Shanto has replaced him as captain in all formats this year.

Bangladesh has already clinched the five-match T20 International series after taking an unassailable 3-0 lead. The last two matches will be played in Dhaka on Friday and Sunday.

Shakib was rested from the first three matches, which were played in Chattogram, but played three matches in Dhaka Premier League (DPL) to regain his match fitness.

“Shakib was in our plan for the last two T20 matches. We decided to give him some game time by playing international cricket ahead of the T20 World Cup,” selector Abdur Razzak said.

Alongside Shakib, pacer Mustafizur Rahman also returned to the squad for the last two matches.

Pacer Shoriful Islam is given a break to manage his workload. Shoriful has been playing all three formats for Bangladesh consistently for the last two years.

Squad: Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Liton Das, Tanzid Hasan, Shakib Al Hasan, Tawhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Jaker Ali, Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman (wk), Tanzim Hasan, Soumya Sarkar, Tanvir Islam and Mohammad Saifuddin.

