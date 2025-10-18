Bangladesh Vs West Indies Live Streaming, 1st ODI: Toss Update And Playing XIs

Bangladesh face West Indies in the first ODI of the three-match series at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur
West Indies won the toss and opted to field first
Live streaming of the Bangladesh vs West Indies 1st ODI will be available on the FanCode app and website in India
Bangladesh face West Indies in a three-match ODI series starting Saturday at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur.
The series follows Bangladesh’s 0-3 defeat to Afghanistan in Abu Dhabi earlier this month, where their batting lineup collapsed twice for under 110. The hosts will look to bounce back and regain confidence at home.
West Indies arrive with momentum after a 2-1 series win over Pakistan in August. Skipper Shai Hope was in top form, scoring 207 runs in three innings, including a match-winning century. The visitors will hope to build on that success in Mirpur.
When the two sides last met in December 2024, West Indies swept the series 3-0 at home. Before that, Bangladesh had won 11 ODIs in a row against them. Under Mehidy Hasan Miraz, the hosts will aim to reclaim their edge and turn things around.
Bangladesh Vs West Indies, 1st ODI: Toss Update
West Indies have won the toss and have opted to field first against Bangladesh.
Bangladesh Vs West Indies, 1st ODI: Playing XIs
Bangladesh (Playing XI): Saif Hassan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Soumya Sarkar, Towhid Hridoy, Mehidy Hasan Miraz(c), Nurul Hasan(w), Mahidul Islam Ankon, Rishad Hossain, Tanvir Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman
West Indies (Playing XI): Brandon King, Alick Athanaze, Keacy Carty, Shai Hope(w/c), Sherfane Rutherford, Justin Greaves, Roston Chase, Romario Shepherd, Gudakesh Motie, Khary Pierre, Jayden Seales
Bangladesh Vs West Indies, 1st ODI: Live Streaming
Live streaming of the Bangladesh vs West Indies 1st ODI match will be available on the FanCode app and website in India.