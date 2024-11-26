Cricket

West Indies Vs Bangladesh, 1st Test Day 5 Live Score: BAN Looking To Delay Inevitable WI Win

After bowling out the Windies for 152 runs, Bangladesh were reeling at 109 for seven at stumps on Day 4, in pursuit of a 334-run target. Follow the live cricket scores and ball-by-ball commentary from the WI vs BAN Test

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
fourth day of the first Test between West Indies and Bangladesh
Action from the fourth day of the first Test between West Indies and Bangladesh in Antigua. Photo: X/Windies Cricket
info_icon

Welcome to our live coverage of the fifth and final day of the opening Test between West Indies and Bangladesh at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua on Tuesday (November 26, 2024). After a stirring fight back by the Bangla Tigers, the hosts have regained ascendance and need just three more wickets ahead on the last day to take an unassailable 1-0 lead in the two-match series. (Streaming | More Cricket News)

After boldly declaring overnight at 269 for nine with a deficit of 181 runs, the visitors bowled out the Windies for just 152 runs in 46.1 overs, powered by Taskin Ahmed's superb six-wicket haul. But they were about to get a taste of their own medicine soon, as the home team bowlers reduced them to 109 for seven at stumps on Day 4, in pursuit of a 334-run target.

Only unexpectedly inclement weather or a couple of miraculous partnerships can save Bangladesh from a defeat in Antigua. The two-Test series will be followed by a white-ball leg comprising three ODIs and as many T20Is. Follow the live cricket scores and ball-by-ball commentary from the WI vs BAN Test, right here.

Earlier, Bangladesh won the toss and opted to field first.

Playing XIs

Bangladesh: Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Zakir Hasan, Mominul Haque, Shahadat Hossain Dipu, Litton Das(w), Jaker Ali, Taijul Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Mehidy Hasan Miraz(c), Hasan Mahmud, Shoriful Islam

West Indies: Kraigg Brathwaite(c), Mikyle Louis, Alick Athanaze, Keacy Carty, Joshua Da Silva(w), Justin Greaves, Kavem Hodge, Alzarri Joseph, Shamar Joseph, Kemar Roach, Jayden Seales

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Pakistan Vs Zimbabwe, 2nd ODI Highlights: Saim Ayub’s Maiden Ton Seals PAK’s 10-Wicket Win To Level Series 1-1
  2. IND Vs AUS: Gautam Gambhir To Fly Back Home Due To 'Personal Reasons' - Report
  3. IPL Auction: Full Squads And Probable 11s For All 10 Teams Ahead Of The 2025 Season
  4. IND Vs AUS, 1st Test: Five Talking Points From India's Historic Perth Triumph
  5. IPL 2025 Mega Auction: Who Is Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Rajasthan Royals' 13-Year-Old Buy?
Football News
  1. Leganes 0-3 Real Madrid, La Liga: Mbappe And Bellingham Score As Blancos Close On Barcelona
  2. Arne Slot Relishing Liverpool's Real Madrid, Man City Double-header
  3. Ipswich 1-1 Manchester United: Ruben Amorim Believes His Side Was Guilty Of Overthinking
  4. Premier League: Roy Keane Doubts Manchester United Will Crack Top Four Under Ruben Amorim This Season
  5. Xabier Alonso Criticizes Slow Start Despite Bayer Leverkusen's 5-2 Comeback Victory
Tennis News
  1. Davis Cup: Jannik Sinner Feels Italy 'Handled Pressure Really Well' To Retain Trophy
  2. Davis Cup Finals: Sinner, ITA Win Back-To-Back Titles
  3. Jannik Sinner Guides Italy To Back-to-back Davis Cup Triumphs
  4. Netherlands Vs Italy Live Streaming, Davis Cup 2024: When, Where To Watch NED Vs ITA Final On TV And Online
  5. Davis Cup 2024: Jannik Sinner, Matteo Berrettini Send Defending Champions Italy Into The Final
Hockey News
  1. India Vs Thailand Live Streaming, Men's Junior Asia Cup 2024: When, Where To Watch Indian Colts In Action On TV And Online
  2. India Overcome China Challenge To Defend Women’s Asian Champions Trophy Title - In Pics
  3. IND Vs CHN Final Highlights, Women's Hockey Asian Champions Trophy 2024: India Go Back-To-Back After China Triumph In Bihar
  4. Asian Women's Champions Trophy 2024: India Pass China Test To Defend Title On Home Soil
  5. MAS Vs JPN, Women's Hockey Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Highlights: Japan Beat Malaysia 4-1 In Third-Place Match

Trending Stories

National News
  1. 'Desh Ke Gaddaron' To 'Batenge Toh Katenge': Hate Speech Over The Years
  2. India Signs Riyadh Design Law Treaty After Two Decades Of Negotiations
  3. Maharashtra New CM Highlights: Eknath Shinde Resigns, To Act As Caretaker Chief Minister
  4. Centre Not Willing To Restore Full Statehood To J&K: PCC Chief Karra
  5. Hindu Monk Detained: 'Ensure Safety Of Minorities', Says MEA On Arrest Of Leader Chinmoy Das In Bangladesh
Entertainment News
  1. Vijay Sethupathi Starrer Maharaja To Release In China; Becomes First Indian Film To Be Screened After Normalisation Of Ties
  2. International Emmys 2024: The Night Manager Loses Best Drama Series; Check Out Full Winners List Here
  3. Nayanthara, Dhanush And The Dirty Picture Of Indian Film Industries
  4. Loved Zombieverse 2? Here Are 5 Top Korean Zombie Shows And Films You Shouldn't Miss
  5. Ranbir Kapoor Announces Raj Kapoor Film Festival At IFFI 2024
US News
  1. Trump To Impose Tariffs On Imports From Canada, Mexico, China In First Actions After Assuming Office
  2. Behind Donald Trump's Win, The Misplaced Optimism Of The White Liberal
  3. Trump's Cabinet In Limbo: Gaetz Drops Out, Others Under Scrutiny Over Sexual Misconduct Allegations
  4. Post-Election, This Italian Village Sells Homes To Americans For $1
  5. 'Bomb Cyclone' Sweeps Northwest US Killing 1, Leaving Thousands Without Power
World News
  1. November 26 News Wrap: Constitution Day, Maharashtra CM Face, Pakistan Protests And More
  2. Pakistan: 6 Security Personnel Killed In Protests By Imran Khan's Party; Shoot At Sight Orders Issued
  3. What Is Russia's Role In Sudan’s Civil War As It Vetoes Ceasefire Resolution?
  4. Photos: Global Protests Mark International Day For The Elimination Of Violence Against Women
  5. Trump To Impose Tariffs On Imports From Canada, Mexico, China In First Actions After Assuming Office
Latest Stories
  1. In Sri Lanka, A Landslide Win For The Centre-Left
  2. New Zealand Vs England Test Series Named After Legends, To Be Called Crowe-Thorpe Trophy
  3. Horoscope For November 26, 2024: Discover Astrological Insights For Every Zodiac Sign
  4. High Octane Maharashtra CM Race: Will It Be Shinde Or Fadnavis?
  5. IND Vs AUS: Gautam Gambhir To Fly Back Home Due To 'Personal Reasons' - Report
  6. Diego Maradona: Napoli, Fans Pay Tribute On His 4th Death Anniversary
  7. D Gukesh Vs Ding Liren Live FIDE Stream, World Chess Championship 2024: Watch Every Move In Game 2
  8. International Emmys 2024: The Night Manager Loses Best Drama Series; Check Out Full Winners List Here