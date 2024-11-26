West Indies Vs Bangladesh, 1st Test Day 5 Live Score: BAN Looking To Delay Inevitable WI Win

Welcome to our live coverage of the fifth and final day of the opening Test between West Indies and Bangladesh at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua on Tuesday (November 26, 2024). After a stirring fight back by the Bangla Tigers, the hosts have regained ascendance and need just three more wickets ahead on the last day to take an unassailable 1-0 lead in the two-match series. (Streaming | More Cricket News)
After boldly declaring overnight at 269 for nine with a deficit of 181 runs, the visitors bowled out the Windies for just 152 runs in 46.1 overs, powered by Taskin Ahmed's superb six-wicket haul. But they were about to get a taste of their own medicine soon, as the home team bowlers reduced them to 109 for seven at stumps on Day 4, in pursuit of a 334-run target.
Only unexpectedly inclement weather or a couple of miraculous partnerships can save Bangladesh from a defeat in Antigua. The two-Test series will be followed by a white-ball leg comprising three ODIs and as many T20Is. Follow the live cricket scores and ball-by-ball commentary from the WI vs BAN Test, right here.
Earlier, Bangladesh won the toss and opted to field first.
Playing XIs
Bangladesh: Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Zakir Hasan, Mominul Haque, Shahadat Hossain Dipu, Litton Das(w), Jaker Ali, Taijul Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Mehidy Hasan Miraz(c), Hasan Mahmud, Shoriful Islam
West Indies: Kraigg Brathwaite(c), Mikyle Louis, Alick Athanaze, Keacy Carty, Joshua Da Silva(w), Justin Greaves, Kavem Hodge, Alzarri Joseph, Shamar Joseph, Kemar Roach, Jayden Seales