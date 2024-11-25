Cricket

West Indies Vs Bangladesh, 1st Test Day 4 Live Score: BAN Declare Overnight Despite 181-Run Deficit

Jaker Ali and Mominul Haque earlier slammed fifties to make sure that Bangladesh averted a follow-on in response to the Windies' first-innings total of 450 for 9 declared. Follow the live cricket scores and ball-by-ball commentary from the WI vs BAN Test

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
third day of the first Test between West Indies and Bangladesh in Antigua
Action from the third day of the first Test between West Indies and Bangladesh in Antigua. Photo: X/Windies Cricket
info_icon

Welcome to our live coverage of the fourth day of the opening Test between West Indies and Bangladesh at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua on Sunday (November 24, 2024). The visitors just about managed to avoid a follow-on on Day 3 and their last pair, in the form of Taskin Ahmed and Shoriful Islam, was batting at stumps. (Streaming | More Cricket News)

Jaker Ali and Mominul Haque slammed fifties to make sure that the hosts did not have to bat again in response to the Windies' first-innings total of 450 for 9 declared. But they still trailed by 181 runs before the start of the penultimate day and will need something special from here to engineer a turnaround.

Despite such a huge deficit, Bangladesh inexplicably decided to declare at their overnight score of 269 for nine and the Windies returned to bat at the start of the fourth day in Antigua.

The match is the first of a two-Test series, which will be followed by a white-ball leg comprising three ODIs and as many T20Is. Follow the live cricket scores and ball-by-ball commentary from the WI vs BAN Test, right here.

Earlier, Bangladesh won the toss and opted to field first.

Playing XIs

Bangladesh: Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Zakir Hasan, Mominul Haque, Shahadat Hossain Dipu, Litton Das(w), Jaker Ali, Taijul Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Mehidy Hasan Miraz(c), Hasan Mahmud, Shoriful Islam.

West Indies: Kraigg Brathwaite(c), Mikyle Louis, Alick Athanaze, Keacy Carty, Joshua Da Silva(w), Justin Greaves, Kavem Hodge, Alzarri Joseph, Shamar Joseph, Kemar Roach, Jayden Seales.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. IPL 2025 Auction Day 2 LIVE Updates: Sarfaraz Khan Unsold; Will Jacks Sold To MI At 5.25 Cr, Tim David To RCB For 3 Cr
  2. SMAT 2024 Round 2 Live Score: Chandigarh Set 167-Run Target For Puducherry; Saurashtra Post 196/4 Vs Gujarat
  3. IND Vs AUS, 1st Test: Five Talking Points From India's Historic Perth Triumph
  4. IND Vs AUS, 1st Test: India Beat Australia By 295 Runs In Perth; Take 1-0 Lead In Border-Gavaskar Trophy
  5. Who Is Rasikh Salam Dar, The Highest Paid Uncapped Player On Day 1 Of IPL 2025 Auction
Football News
  1. Leganes 0-3 Real Madrid, La Liga: Mbappe And Bellingham Score As Blancos Close On Barcelona
  2. Arne Slot Relishing Liverpool's Real Madrid, Man City Double-header
  3. Ipswich 1-1 Manchester United: Ruben Amorim Believes His Side Was Guilty Of Overthinking
  4. Premier League: Roy Keane Doubts Manchester United Will Crack Top Four Under Ruben Amorim This Season
  5. Xabier Alonso Criticizes Slow Start Despite Bayer Leverkusen's 5-2 Comeback Victory
Tennis News
  1. Davis Cup: Jannik Sinner Feels Italy 'Handled Pressure Really Well' To Retain Trophy
  2. Davis Cup Finals: Sinner, ITA Win Back-To-Back Titles
  3. Jannik Sinner Guides Italy To Back-to-back Davis Cup Triumphs
  4. Netherlands Vs Italy Live Streaming, Davis Cup 2024: When, Where To Watch NED Vs ITA Final On TV And Online
  5. Davis Cup 2024: Jannik Sinner, Matteo Berrettini Send Defending Champions Italy Into The Final
Hockey News
  1. India Overcome China Challenge To Defend Women’s Asian Champions Trophy Title - In Pics
  2. IND Vs CHN Final Highlights, Women's Hockey Asian Champions Trophy 2024: India Go Back-To-Back After China Triumph In Bihar
  3. Asian Women's Champions Trophy 2024: India Pass China Test To Defend Title On Home Soil
  4. MAS Vs JPN, Women's Hockey Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Highlights: Japan Beat Malaysia 4-1 In Third-Place Match
  5. MAS Vs JPN, Women's ACT 2024: Japan Beat Malaysia 4-1 In Rajgir, Settle With Bronze Medal

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Day In Pics: November 25, 2024
  2. UP: Violence In Etah After People Oppose Construction Near Dargah Claiming It To Be Waqf Land
  3. Sambhal And Beyond: Growing Mosque Vs Temple Disputes Across India
  4. Vinod Nikole Registers A Win For The CPI-M In Maharashtra
  5. Maharashtra Elections In Numbers: BJP Gains Vote Share; Shirpur Sees Highest Winning Margin
Entertainment News
  1. Nayanthara, Dhanush And The Dirty Picture Of Indian Film Industries
  2. Loved Zombieverse 2? Here Are 5 Top Korean Zombie Shows And Films You Shouldn't Miss
  3. Ranbir Kapoor Announces Raj Kapoor Film Festival At IFFI 2024
  4. Pushpa 2 Song Kissik Released With Allu Arjun And Sreeleela On The Dance Floor
  5. The Way Home: Subodh Gupta's Art Loops In Memory, Longing, And Regret
US News
  1. Behind Donald Trump's Win, The Misplaced Optimism Of The White Liberal
  2. Trump's Cabinet In Limbo: Gaetz Drops Out, Others Under Scrutiny Over Sexual Misconduct Allegations
  3. Post-Election, This Italian Village Sells Homes To Americans For $1
  4. 'Bomb Cyclone' Sweeps Northwest US Killing 1, Leaving Thousands Without Power
  5. US: Trump To Nominate Professional Wrestling Mogul Linda McMahon As Education Secretary
World News
  1. Imran Khan Supporters March Towards Islamabad Amid Heavy Police Crackdown In Pakistan
  2. A Look At Israel's Crackdown On Media As It Sanctions Haaretz
  3. West Asia Crisis: Hezbollah Fires 250 Rockets At Israel; EU Urges For Ceasefire
  4. Israel Alleges 'Antisemitic' Act After Missing Rabbi Found Dead In UAE; 3 Arrested
  5. Behind Donald Trump's Win, The Misplaced Optimism Of The White Liberal
Latest Stories
  1. Daily Horoscope, November 25, 2024: Check Today's Astrological Prediction For Your Zodiac Sign
  2. India Vs Australia, 1st Test Day 4 Highlights: Jasprit Bumrah's Men Register Monumental Win In Perth, Take 1-0 Lead In BGT
  3. SMAT 2024 Round 2 Live Score: Chandigarh Set 167-Run Target For Puducherry; Saurashtra Post 196/4 Vs Gujarat
  4. Behind Donald Trump's Win, The Misplaced Optimism Of The White Liberal
  5. West Asia Crisis: Hezbollah Fires 250 Rockets At Israel; EU Urges For Ceasefire
  6. Puneri Paltan Beat Bengal Warriorz 51-34 In PKL 11
  7. Asian Cricket Council (ACC) Announces New Media Rights Partnership With Sony Pictures Networks India
  8. Weekly Horoscope For November 24th To November 30th: Find Out The Horoscope Predictions For All Zodiac Signs