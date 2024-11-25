West Indies Vs Bangladesh, 1st Test Day 4 Live Score: BAN Declare Overnight Despite 181-Run Deficit

Welcome to our live coverage of the fourth day of the opening Test between West Indies and Bangladesh at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua on Sunday (November 24, 2024). The visitors just about managed to avoid a follow-on on Day 3 and their last pair, in the form of Taskin Ahmed and Shoriful Islam, was batting at stumps. (Streaming | More Cricket News)
Jaker Ali and Mominul Haque slammed fifties to make sure that the hosts did not have to bat again in response to the Windies' first-innings total of 450 for 9 declared. But they still trailed by 181 runs before the start of the penultimate day and will need something special from here to engineer a turnaround.
Despite such a huge deficit, Bangladesh inexplicably decided to declare at their overnight score of 269 for nine and the Windies returned to bat at the start of the fourth day in Antigua.
The match is the first of a two-Test series, which will be followed by a white-ball leg comprising three ODIs and as many T20Is. Follow the live cricket scores and ball-by-ball commentary from the WI vs BAN Test, right here.
Earlier, Bangladesh won the toss and opted to field first.
Playing XIs
Bangladesh: Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Zakir Hasan, Mominul Haque, Shahadat Hossain Dipu, Litton Das(w), Jaker Ali, Taijul Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Mehidy Hasan Miraz(c), Hasan Mahmud, Shoriful Islam.
West Indies: Kraigg Brathwaite(c), Mikyle Louis, Alick Athanaze, Keacy Carty, Joshua Da Silva(w), Justin Greaves, Kavem Hodge, Alzarri Joseph, Shamar Joseph, Kemar Roach, Jayden Seales.