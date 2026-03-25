Bangladesh's New Selection Committee Chief Habibul Bashar Wants Long Term Return Of Barred Shakib Al Hasan

Shakib, who was a member of the Sheikh Hasina-led Awami League party, relocated to the USA after her government was toppled by a violent student uprising in 2024. The interim government barred him from representing the country

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Bangladeshs New Selection Committee Chief Habibul Bashar Wants Long Term Return Shakib Al Hasan
Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan in action against New Zealand in Chennai during the 2023 ODI World Cup File Photo
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Summary of this article

  • Bangladesh appoint new chairman of selectors Habibul Bashar

  • Bashar has stated that he wants Shakib Al Hasan into the team

  • Shakib is currently barred from representing the Bangladeshi team

The Bangladesh Cricket Board's newly-appointed chairman of selectors Habibul Bashar says he wants veteran all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan to return to the country and play for at least two more years, including the 2027 ODI World Cup.

The 39-year-old Shakib, who was a member of the Sheikh Hasina-led Awami League party, relocated to the USA after her government was toppled by a violent student uprising in 2024. The interim government barred him from representing the country.

But Bashar, who took charge after the formation of a new government earlier this year, took a conciliatory tone towards the veteran.

Bashar said he is being considered for a return but it would not be during the upcoming home white-ball series against New Zealand starting April 17 as time is not enough to plan it out.

"There is not much time left before the New Zealand series and I am not sure how much cricket Shakib has been involved with. From what I know about him, he is not a guy who will come tomorrow and play the day after.

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"He needs preparation too. It's not a place of emotion. Definitely if we are thinking about Shakib, we will think in the long-term," Bashar was quoted as saying by 'Cricbuzz'.

Shakib has often expressed a desire to play his last Test on home turf before calling it quits but Bashar said the celebrated cricketer still has at least two more years left in him.

"I don't think about Shakib coming for a single series and then leaving. If we can get service from him, we will want that he provides that for a long time. In that regard, preparation is very important.

"First things first, he is definitely in the plans. You see there are talks about him in regards to the New Zealand series which is why I want him to come prepared for a longer time. I think he still has two years," Bashar said.

"I want him for the longer term, at least to have that plan where he can play the 2027 World Cup. So my plans are not for one series," he added.

Bashar was a part of the national selection committee from 2011 to 2024.

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