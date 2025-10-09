Australia Vs Pakistan, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Who Won Yesterday In AUS-W Vs PAK-W Match?

Australia defeated Pakistan by 107 runs in the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 in Colombo, with Beth Mooney’s century and a record ninth-wicket stand guiding the defending champions to a commanding win

Australia Vs Pakistan, ICC Womens World Cup 2025: Who Won Yesterday In AUS-W Vs PAK-W Match?
Australia women's cricket team celebrating a win. Photo: X/cricketaus
Summary
  • Australia defeated Pakistan by 107 runs in the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 in Colombo

  • Beth Mooney’s 109 and her 106-run stand with Alana King (51*) lifted Australia from 76/7 to 221/9

  • Pakistan folded for 114 as Kim Garth (3/14), Annabel Sutherland (2/15) and Megan Schutt (2/25) sealed their third straight defeat

Star batter Beth Mooney struck a magnificent hundred and led a remarkable Australian fightback along with tailender Alana King to set up a crushing 107-run win over Pakistan in their ICC World Cup match in Colombo on Wednesday.

Sent in to bat, defending champions Australia suffered a top-order batting collapse as they were reduced to 76/7 in the 22nd over with Pakistan spinners, led by Nashra Sandhu (3/37), wrecking havoc.

At one stage, it looked like the Australian innings would fold for less than 150, but Mooney (109 from 114 balls) resurrected their innings with her fifth ODI hundred and first World Cup ton.

She stitched a record 106 runs for the ninth wicket with King (51 not out off 49 balls) to lift Australia to 221 for 9.

After Mooney and King's heroics, Australian bowlers, led by Kim Garth (3/14), Annabel Sutherland (2/15) and Megan Schutt (2/25), dismissed Pakistan for 114 in 36.3 overs for their second win in the tournament.

Australia beat New Zealand in their opening match while the second game against Sri Lanka was abandoned due to rain.

For Pakistan, this was their third loss on the trot, after defeats to India and Bangladesh.

Chasing 222, Pakistan began in the worst possible manner as they lost five wickets for 31 runs by the ninth over with pacers Kim Garth and Megan Schutt snapping three and two wickets respectively. They were never in the run chase against the experienced Australians and only four Pakistan batters could reach double-digit figures.

Garth made first the breakthrough by dismissing opener Sadaf Shamas (5) in the third over, and from there on, it was a procession for Pakistan batters to the dressing room.

One down Sidra Amin (35) gave a semblance of resistance. She and captain Fatima Sana survived for four overs before the latter got out for 11.

With six wickets down for 49 in the 13th over, the writing was on the wall for Pakistan. The departure of Sidra in the 22nd over all but ended Pakistan's chase.

Earlier, the show belonged to Mooney after Australia's batting collapse.

Coming to the crease when the score read 30 for two, Mooney saw wickets tumbling around her. Undeterred, she went about her business with composure and played one of her most memorable innings.

She hit 11 fours from 114 balls for her 109, and the second best Australian batter was No. 10 King.

It was the highest stand for the ninth or a lower wicket in women's ODIs. The previous best was 76 between Ashleigh Gardner and Kim Garth of Australia for the ninth wicket against South Africa in 2024.

Australia were 83 for seven at the halfway mark and from there, they added 138 runs for the loss of two wickets.

On a slow and turning pitch, some of the Australian top-order batters were guilty of lack of application and poor shot selection, even as Pakistan did very well in fielding department, taking crucial catches with superb efforts.

Australia lost Healy in the seventh over while Phoebe Litchfield followed suit three balls later for the same score of 30 as Pakistan made a brilliant start.

Australia's woes continued as the ball began to turn. Sandhu then accounted for the two big wickets of Ellyse Perry (5) and Annabel Sutherland (1).

Ashleigh Gardner, who scored a century against New Zealand, continued Australian batters' indiscretion as she chipped a Shamim delivery straight to midwicket fielder.

The defending champions were in dire straits with the scoreboard reading 60 for five in the 16th over. They lost three wickets for the addition of just five runs.

The unbelievable collapse continued with Tahlia McGrath and Georgia Wareham getting out in the space of five balls and for the addition of just one run.

