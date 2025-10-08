Australia Vs Pakistan, ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Toss Update: PAK-W Elect To Bowl In Colombo - Check Playing XIs

AUS-W take on PAK-W in match 9 of the ICC Women's ODI WC
PAK-W have lost both their opening two games
Australia are on a roll and have registered 300-plus score
Pakistan skipper Fatima Sana won the toss and elected to bowl against Australia in their Women's ODI World Cup match on Wednesday to be played at the R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo.
For Pakistan, Aliya Riaz was replaced by Eyman Fatima. Australia made two changes, bringing in Georgia Wareham and Megan Schutt in place of Darcie Brown and Sophie Molineux.
Pakistan Women (Playing XI): Muneeba Ali, Sidra Amin, Natalia Pervaiz, Sadaf Shamas, Eyman Fatima, Fatima Sana(c), Sidra Nawaz(w), Rameen Shamim, Sadia Iqbal, Nashra Sandhu, Diana Baig
Australia Women (Playing XI): Alyssa Healy(w/c), Phoebe Litchfield, Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney, Annabel Sutherland, Ashleigh Gardner, Tahlia McGrath, Georgia Wareham, Kim Garth, Alana King, Megan Schutt
Where to watch the live telecast of the Australia Women vs Pakistan Women ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match in India?
The live telecast of the Australia Women vs Pakistan Women ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match will be available on the Star Sports Network in India.
Where to watch the live streaming of the Australia Women vs Pakistan Women ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match in India?
The live streaming of the Australia Women vs Pakistan Women ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.