Australia Vs Pakistan, 3rd T20I Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch AUS Vs PAK Match On TV And Online

Australia will take on Pakistan in the third and final T20I of the series at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart on Monday, November 18. (More Cricket News)
The Aussies, after losing the ODI series, came back strong and have clinched the T20Is 2-0, and will be eyeing a convincing whitewash.
While on the other hand, Pakistan will be utterly disappointed to have given away the series in the first two games, and will be playing for pride in the last one to end the trip on a high.
Australia Vs Pakistan T20I Squads:
Pakistan Squad: Mohammad Rizwan(w/c), Babar Azam, Arafat Minhas, Omair Yousuf, Haseebullah Khan, Irfan Khan, Usman Khan, Agha Salman, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Jahandad Khan, Sahibzada Farhan, Abbas Afridi, Sufiyan Muqeem
Australia Squad: Matthew Short, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Josh Inglis(w/c), Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Glenn Maxwell, Aaron Hardie, Sean Abbott, Adam Zampa, Xavier Bartlett, Nathan Ellis, Josh Philippe, Spencer Johnson.
Australia Vs Pakistan 3rd T20I Live Streaming Details:
When is Australia Vs Pakistan 3rd T20I match?
The Australia Vs Pakistan 3rd T20I match will take place on Monday, November 18, at the Bellerive Oval In Hobart at 1:30 PM IST.
Where to watch the Australia Vs Pakistan 3rd T20I match?
The T20I matches between Australia and Pakistan will be telecast live on the Star Sports network in India. The live streaming of the same can be streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website