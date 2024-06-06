Australia Vs Oman, ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Shaun Marsh Plays Down Mitchell Starc Injury Fears After AUS Win

Mitchell Marsh has confirmed Mitchell Starc's early exit from Australia's T20 World Cup win over Oman was precautionary after he complained of cramp. (As It Happened | Scorecard | Full Coverage)
In the Oman innings, Starc began to limp after bowling the first delivery of the 15th over, handing the ball over to Glenn Maxwell before making his way off the field.
Australia – who are looking to add the T20 crown to the 50-over World Cup they won in India last year – had been in a spot of bother early in their own innings, but Marcus Stoinis' unbeaten 67 helped them reach 164-5, which proved beyond Oman.
The victory takes Australia top of Group B after England's opener against Scotland was abandoned on Tuesday.
Australia face their old rivals in their second match of the tournament at the Kensington Oval on Saturday, and Marsh expects Starc to be fine for that contest.
"Starcy was just cramp so we didn't want to take a chance," Marsh said.
"When Starcy asks if he's okay to go off, you let him go off."
Reflecting on the victory – Australia's eighth in their last nine T20 World Cup matches – Marsh added: "It was a close game but it's good to get the win. It's not going to be the 200 types in this tournament.
"We are kind of going back to the old T20 style here in this tournament. We might get few wickets that are good for batting but that's the old T20, right?
"Things may look a little different on these sorts of wickets, but I think that's exciting. We go on to England now and hopefully that'll be a good game with a good crowd."