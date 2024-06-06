Cricket

Australia Vs Oman, ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Shaun Marsh Plays Down Mitchell Starc Injury Fears After AUS Win

In the Oman innings, Starc began to limp after bowling the first delivery of the 15th over, handing the ball over to Glenn Maxwell before making his way off the field

Mitchell Starc limped out of Australia's T20 World Cup opener
info_icon

Mitchell Marsh has confirmed Mitchell Starc's early exit from Australia's T20 World Cup win over Oman was precautionary after he complained of cramp. (As It Happened | Scorecard | Full Coverage)

In the Oman innings, Starc began to limp after bowling the first delivery of the 15th over, handing the ball over to Glenn Maxwell before making his way off the field. 

Australia – who are looking to add the T20 crown to the 50-over World Cup they won in India last year – had been in a spot of bother early in their own innings, but Marcus Stoinis' unbeaten 67 helped them reach 164-5, which proved beyond Oman.

Marcus Stoinis celebrates with team-mates after dismissing Aqib Ilyas - null
Australia Vs Oman, T20 World Cup: How Marcus Stoinis's Heroics Seal Victory In Opener

BY Stats Perform

The victory takes Australia top of Group B after England's opener against Scotland was abandoned on Tuesday.

Australia face their old rivals in their second match of the tournament at the Kensington Oval on Saturday, and Marsh expects Starc to be fine for that contest. 

"Starcy was just cramp so we didn't want to take a chance," Marsh said. 

"When Starcy asks if he's okay to go off, you let him go off."

Reflecting on the victory – Australia's eighth in their last nine T20 World Cup matches – Marsh added: "It was a close game but it's good to get the win. It's not going to be the 200 types in this tournament. 

"We are kind of going back to the old T20 style here in this tournament. We might get few wickets that are good for batting but that's the old T20, right?

"Things may look a little different on these sorts of wickets, but I think that's exciting. We go on to England now and hopefully that'll be a good game with a good crowd."

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. 'Can Stop War, Can't Stop Paper Leaks': Cong's Dig At Modi After 6 NEET Students From Same Centre Score 720/720
  2. Whoever Forms Govt At Centre, Keep Space For Dialogue Open: Rakesh Tikait
  3. Kangana Ranaut 'Slapped' At Chandigarh Airport: Reports
  4. Lok Sabha Poll Results: Nearly 50% Of Winners Facing Criminal Cases, 2 MPs Charged For Rape
  5. Monsoon Reaches Maharashtra, Likely To Hit Mumbai By June 10: IMD
Entertainment News
  1. 'Bookworm' Rashmika Mandanna Says 'Once You Start Reading There's No Going Back'
  2. Sachin Parikh Shares His Love For Roles That Are Not Close To His Life
  3. ‘Namacool’: 5 Reasons Why Hina Khan, Abhinav Sharma, Aaron Kaul’s Show Should Be On Your Watch List
  4. Anil Kapoor Confirms June 21 As The Premiere Date Of ‘Bigg Boss OTT 3’, Says ‘We Are Both Young At Heart’
  5. Natasa Stankovic’s Latest Post Of Agastya Pandya Will Assure You That Things Are Alright Between Her And Hardik Pandya
Sports News
  1. French Open 2024: Novak Djokovic Confirms Successful Knee Surgery Following Roland Garros Withdrawal
  2. Football Transfer: Romelu Lukaku Open To Saudi Arabia Move, Year After Rejecting Al-Hilal
  3. Serie A: Igor Tudor Resigns As Lazio Boss After Just Three Months In Charge
  4. Australia Vs Oman, T20 World Cup: How Marcus Stoinis's Heroics Seal Victory In Opener
  5. Mexico 0-4 Uruguay, International Friendly: Marcelo Bielsa Questions El Tri Lineup As Darwin Nunez Scores Hat-Trick
World News
  1. Sri Lankan President Wickremesinghe To Attend PM Modi’s Swearing-In Ceremony
  2. EU Parliament Election 2024: 27 Nations Head To The Polls To Pick Parliament | All You Need To Know
  3. Salmonella Outbreak Linked To Cucumbers Affects 25 States, 162 Sick
  4. Nearly 40 Years Later, Woman Claims To Be Missing Cherrie Mahan Who Vanished From School Bus Stop
  5. Princess Kate Middleton May Not Return To Royal Duties, Say Reports And Royal Family Experts
Latest Stories
  1. As BJP Breaches More Gateways To The South, What Next For Regional Parties?
  2. Pune Porsche Crash: Mother's Blood Sample Swapped With That Of Accused Teen, Confirms Report; Remand Extended Till June 12 | Details
  3. BJP’s Hattrick Sweep In Gujarat Blocked As Congress Breaks The Spell With Lone Seat Victory
  4. Israeli Strike In UN School Kills 32; Biden's 'Political Gains' Remark Irks Netanyahu | Latest On Gaza War
  5. Govt Formation 2024 LIVE: BJP MP Kangana Ranaut 'Slapped' At Chandigarh Airport; Modi's Swearing-In Likely On June 9
  6. Papua New Guinea Vs Uganda, T20 World Cup Highlights: UGA Post Historic 3-Wicket Win In Low-Scoring Thriller
  7. Australia Vs Oman, T20 World Cup Highlights: Stoinis Stars, AUS Kick Off Campaign With 39-Run Win