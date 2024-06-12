Cricket

Australia Vs Namibia Toss Update, T20 World Cup: AUS Bowl First In Antigua - Check Playing XIs

Photo: AP/Ricardo Mazalan
Australia beat England by 36 runs in their previous T20 World Cup 2024 game. Photo: AP/Ricardo Mazalan
info_icon

Australia captain Mitchell Marsh won the toss and decided to bowl first against Namibia in match 24 of ICC T20 World Cup 2024 on Wednesday (June 12). The game is being played at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua, West Indies. (Match Blog | Streaming | Scorecard)

If Australia win this game, they will ensure their passage to the Super 8s with three consecutive victories. The Aussies first beat Oman by 39 runs in their campaign opener, then prevailed over old rivals England by 36 runs in their second game.

Namibia, on the other hand, have one win (Super Over victory over Oman) and one loss (against Scotland by five wickets) to their name as of now and are placed third in Group B after Scotland (five points from three matches) and Australia (four points from two clashes).

Playing XIs

Australia: Travis Head, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh(c), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade(w), Pat Cummins, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.

Namibia: Nikolaas Davin, Michael van Lingen, Jan Frylinck, Gerhard Erasmus(c), JJ Smit, Zane Green(w), David Wiese, Ruben Trumpelmann, Bernard Scholtz, Jack Brassell, Ben Shikongo.

Australia will next face Scotland on June 15 in Gros Islet (West Indies), while Namibia will stay in Antigua for their clash against England on June 15.

