Asia Cup 2025: From Gautam Gambhir Vs Kamran Akmal Fight To Asif Ali's Not Out – Top 5 Controversial Moments In History

From heated on-field spats and shocking umpiring calls to viral social media controversies, the Asia Cup's history is filled with moments that sparked debate as much as celebration. These incidents remind us that while cricket is a gentleman's game, high-stakes rivalries can sometimes boil over, adding an extra layer of drama to the tournament

Outlook Sports Desk
Asia Cup 2025
Asia Cup 2025: From Gautam Gambhir Vs Kamran Akmal Fight To Asif Ali's Not Out – Top 5 Controversial Moments In History
The Asia Cup has always been more than just a cricket tournament; it is a battleground of pride, passion, and fierce rivalries. Alongside unforgettable performances and nail-biting thrillers, the competition has also produced its fair share of controversies — from ugly on-field spats to shocking umpiring decisions and even incidents that spilled beyond the boundary ropes.

With the Asia Cup 2025 set to be played in the UAE from September 9 to 28, here’s a look back at the five most controversial moments in Asia Cup history that made headlines across the cricketing world.

Gambhir vs Kamran Akmal – 2010 Asia Cup

The 2010 clash between India and Pakistan saw tempers flare when Kamran Akmal’s loud appeal for a catch angered Gautam Gambhir. During the drinks break, Gambhir confronted Akmal, leading to a heated argument in the middle.

The umpires had to step in, while MS Dhoni played the role of peacemaker, pulling Gambhir away to calm things down. The incident highlighted the intensity of India-Pakistan matches, where emotions often run high.

Harbhajan Singh vs Shoaib Akhtar – 2010 Asia Cup

The same edition witnessed another fiery clash. During the 47th over of India’s chase, Harbhajan Singh hit Shoaib Akhtar for a six, sparking a verbal war between the two fierce competitors.

Harbhajan later gestured provocatively after sealing India’s victory, which only added fuel to the fire. It became one of the most talked-about spats in the storied rivalry, reflecting the fierce competitive edge of both nations.

The MS Dhoni “Severed Head” Poster – 2016 Asia Cup

Ahead of the 2016 Asia Cup final, a morphed image of Bangladesh pacer Taskin Ahmed holding MS Dhoni’s severed head went viral on social media. The shocking poster sparked outrage among Indian fans and created tension ahead of the title clash.

Then-India coach Ravi Shastri downplayed the controversy, insisting that the team focused only on cricket. However, the image left a bitter taste and became one of the most infamous off-field incidents in Asia Cup history.

MS Dhoni Loses His Cool – 2016 Asia Cup

Known as "Captain Cool," Dhoni rarely shows anger on the field. But during the 2016 edition, poor umpiring pushed him over the edge. In India’s match against Pakistan, umpire Sharfuddaula Ibn Shahid turned down an appeal against Khurram Manzoor, despite replays showing the ball had hit his glove before being caught.

A visibly frustrated Dhoni lashed out at the decision, later voicing his concern about the substandard umpiring. For fans, it was a rare moment when Dhoni’s composure cracked.

Asif Ali’s “Not Out” Despite UltraEdge Spike – 2022 Asia Cup

In the 2022 Super Four clash between India and Pakistan, controversy erupted when Asif Ali survived a review despite a visible UltraEdge spike. Ravi Bishnoi convinced Rohit Sharma to review after Ali attempted a pull shot, but the TV umpire still ruled him “Not Out.”

The decision left India stunned, and the missed chance proved costly as Pakistan went on to win in a nail-biting finish. The moment sparked heated debates about DRS and umpiring standards.

