Apollo Tyres Bags INR 579 Crore Jersey Deal With Team India After Dream11 Exit

Apollo Tyres has become the Indian cricket team’s jersey sponsor in a record ₹579 crore, two-and-a-half-year deal, replacing Dream11 following the government’s ban on real-money gaming platforms

Outlook Sports Desk
The Indian Cricket team training ahead of their first game against UAE. Photo: X/ACCMedia1
  • Apollo Tyres replaces Dream11 as India’s lead sponsor after the ban on real-money gaming platforms

  • The two and a half years deal is worth ₹579 crore, covering 121 bilateral and 21 ICC matches

  • Apollo’s logo will debut in the India A vs Australia series later this month

Apollo Tyres has been finalised as the new lead sponsor of the Indian cricket team’s jerseys, stepping in after the exit of Dream11.

The development comes after the government’s Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill forced real-money gaming platforms, including Dream11, to shut down their operations and advertisements, cutting short the company’s deal with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

The Indian team is currently competing in the men’s Asia Cup in the UAE without a sponsor logo, though that will change soon.

A senior BCCI official told PTI on Tuesday that the agreement with Apollo Tyres has been signed and will be announced shortly.

The three-year contract is valued at ₹579 crore, a significant increase from Dream11’s ₹358 crore deal for the same period. It covers 121 bilateral fixtures and 21 ICC matches, working out to nearly ₹4.77 crore per game on average, though the value differs between bilateral and ICC events.

The agreement runs for two and a half years, concluding in March 2028. As part of the deal, the Apollo Tyres logo will appear on the jerseys of both the Indian men’s and women’s national teams across all formats, succeeding the previous sponsorship held by Dream11.

Earlier this month, the BCCI had invited Expressions of Interest for the sponsor rights, clarifying that there would be no jersey sponsor during the Asia Cup. Companies involved in real-money gaming, cryptocurrency, tobacco and alcohol had been barred from the bidding process.

Apollo Tyres, headquartered in Gurugram with manufacturing bases in India and Europe and operations in over 100 countries, secured the rights after outbidding Canva (₹544 crore) and JK Cements (₹477 crore). Industry sources said Mumbai-based WPP Media handled Apollo’s valuation and bid.

The BCCI had set a base price of ₹3.5 crore for bilateral matches and ₹1.5 crore for ICC fixtures, including World Cups. Despite concerns about interest after the gaming ban, Apollo’s offer comfortably surpassed expectations and exceeded Dream11’s previous deal by more than ₹200 crore.

The sponsorship will first appear on India’s jerseys in the three-match one-day series between India A and Australia in Kanpur on September 30, October 2 and October 5. For the senior men’s side, Apollo’s logo will debut during the two-Test home series against the West Indies starting October 2, followed by the white-ball tour of Australia.

With this deal, Apollo Tyres takes over one of the most prominent sponsorship spaces in world cricket, ensuring the Indian team’s jerseys remain premium commercial real estate despite the abrupt exit of Dream11.

Devajit Saikia, Secretary of the BCCI, said, "Apollo Tyres coming on board as our new sponsor is a testament to the hard work and consistent performance of our teams. This being Apollo’s first major sponsorship in Indian cricket highlights the sport’s unmatched reach and influence. This partnership goes beyond a commercial agreemen, it unites two institutions that have earned the trust and respect of millions."

India’s recent outing in the Asia Cup 2025 was the much-anticipated India vs Pakistan clash, where they sealed a convincing seven-wicket win in Dubai after restricting Pakistan to 127/9 in 20 overs.

The game also drew headlines when Suryakumar Yadav declined a handshake with the Pakistan captain, showing solidarity with the Indian armed forces.

With PTI Inputs

