Anshuman Gaekwad No More: Cricket Fraternity Remembers Him As 'Thorough Gentleman'

Gaekwad, who served Indian cricket as a player, coach and selector, succumbed to blood cancer on Saturday night

India head coach Gautam Gambhir, Harbhajan Singh and Prime Minister Narendra Modi remembered Anshuman Gaekwad as a thorough "gentleman" after the former cricketer passed away after a prolonged battle with cancer. (More Cricket News)

He donned the Indian jersey in 40 Tests and 15 ODIs.

"Saddened by news of the demise of Anshuman Gaekwad ji. May god give strength to his family & loved ones," wrote Gambhir, who is currently in Sri Lanka with the Indian team for the white-ball series, on his X account.

Harbhajan nourished close ties with Gaekwad, having made his international debut in 1998 when the latter was the team coach.

The former coach played 40 Tests and 15 ODIs from 1975 to 1987 for India.
Anshuman Gaekwad Dies: Former India Cricketer, Coach Passes Away After Long Battle With Cancer

BY Outlook Sports Desk

"Anshuman Gaekwad's sir demise is a heartbreaking news. Have fond memories of making my Test debut under his coaching.

"A thorough gentleman. Indian cricket will be poorer in his absence. Rest in Peace. Condolences to family," said Harbhajan, who went on to play 103 Tests, 236 ODIs and 28 T20Is for the country.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the death of Gaekwad and said he had made immense contribution to Indian cricket.

"Shri Anshuman Gaekwad Ji will be remembered for his contribution to cricket. He was a gifted player and an outstanding coach. Pained by his demise. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti," Modi said through his official X account.

In his condolence message through a X post, Home Minister Amit Shah said Gaekwad "enhanced" Indian cricket with his skills.

"Deeply saddened by the demise of Anshuman Gaekwad Ji, a legendary cricketer whose cricketing skills enhanced the pride of Indian cricket.

“My heartfelt condolences are with his family and followers during this hour of grief. Om Shanti," said Shah.

Jay Shah, the BCCI secretary, said: "My deepest condolences to the family and friends of Mr Aunshuman Gaekwad. Heartbreaking for the entire cricket fraternity. May his soul rest in peace."

The BCCI had recently disbursed Rs 1 crore for the medical expenses of Gaekwad, who was getting treated in the Kings' College Hospital in London.

Former Pakistan captain Ramiz Raja too conveyed his thoughts about Gaekwad and remembered him as "gallant" person.

"Deeply saddened by passing of Anshuman Gaekwad. An affable, polished gentleman, he was my late brother's buddy which made me fond of him!! Fought gallantly against cancer and gave it his all - bit like his batting," said Raja.

