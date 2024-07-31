Cricket

Anshuman Gaekwad Dies: Former India Cricketer, Coach Passes Away After Long Battle With Cancer

Gaekwad was undergoing treatment for blood cancer at the King's College Hospital in London before returning back to the country last month

Anshuman Gaekwad, Indian Cricket, PTI Photo
The former coach played 40 Tests and 15 ODIs from 1975 to 1987 for India. Photo: PTI/File
info_icon

Legendary Indian cricketer Anshuman Gaekwad has passed away on Wednesday, July 31 after losing a long battle with cancer. (More Cricket News)

He was 71.

He is survived by his son Shatrunjay.

Gaekwad was undergoing treatment for blood cancer at the King's College Hospital in London before returning back to the country last month.

The BCCI gave Rs 1 crore for Gaekwad's treatment and members of the 1983 World Cup-winning team also did their bid to help the cricketer.

The former Indian cricket team coach had played 40 Tests and 15 ODIs for his country from 1975 to 1987. He amassed 1985 runs in Tests that included a cracking 201 against Pakistan.

Former India pacer David Johnson - X/APRAMEYAC
Former India Cricketer David Johnson Passes Away; BCCI Secretary Jay Shah Condoles Death

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Gaekwad also served time as a coach for the national team after being appointed in October 1997 and continued till September 1999. His reign included Anil Kumble's 10-fer against Pakistan in 1999.

Gaekwad was again reappointed as the Indian cricket team coach after Kapil Dev left the post. The veteran Indian was at the helm for two months after BCCI hired New Zealander John Wright.

In 2018, Gaekwad was honoured with the C. K. Nayudu Lifetime Achievement Award, the highest honour conferred by BCCI on a former player.

Even Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the death of the veteran cricketer. Taking to X, he wrote, "Shri Anshuman Gaekwad Ji will be remembered for his contribution to cricket. He was a gifted player and an outstanding coach. Pained by his demise. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti."

BCCI secretary Jay Shah also paid his tribute to the late cricketer.

"My deepest condolences to the family and friends of Mr Anshuman Gaekwad. Heartbreaking for the entire cricket fraternity. May his soul rest in peace," Shah wrote on 'X'.

A gritty opening batter, he was known for his dogged defense with a very high back lift. Between 1974 and 1984, he was involved in the game of musical chair with Chetan Chauhan for the role of second opener to partner Sunil Gavaskar in the Indian team.

A genial personality, he scored a double hundred against Imran Khan's Pakistan, which was one of the slowest double tons of that time. The match was played at Jalandhar.

A bespectacled opener, Gaekwad's finest hour came while facing a young Michael Holding and Wayne Daniel at Sabina Park in Jamaica in the 1976 series.

He also served as national selector, headed the Baroda Cricket Association and just before he fell ill, he was the BCCI Apex Council member as an ICA representative.

(With PTI inputs)

