Cricket

Angry Carlos Brathwaite Smashes Helmet Over Boundary In MAX60 Caribbean Match: Watch

The 36-year-old West Indies all-rounder was unhappy with an umpire decision during a Super Three clash between New York Strikers and the Grand Cayman Jaguars

carlos-brathwaite-max60-caribbean-screengrab
Carlos Brathwaite (left) smashes his helmet during the Max60 Caribbean Super Three match between New York Strikers and the Grand Cayman Jaguars. Photo: Max60 Caribbean Screengrab
info_icon

Carlos Brathwaite is world-renowned for his ball striking. But the West Indian all-rounder displayed another, not-so-pleasing side of his striking ability while competing in the MAX60 Caribbean tournament in the Cayman Islands. (More Cricket News)

An angry Brathwaite smashed his helmet over the boundary ropes with his bat after being dismissed during the Super Three clash between New York Strikers and the Grand Cayman Jaguars. The 36-year-old walked in to bat at number 7 for the Strikers, and was adjudged caught-behind after scoring seven runs off five balls.

A short ball from Ireland seamer Joshua Little took a deflection from Braithwaite onto the keeper, but replays suggested that the ball had brushed his shoulder, and not his bat.

A fuming Brathwaite reluctantly trudged off towards the dugout, but decided to make his displeasure apparent with the helmet strike. As the protective sailed over the fence, a member of the support staff could be seen moving sideways for cover. You can watch the video of the entire incident below.

The video clip gained traction on social media, even drawing humorous commentary from former West Indies assistant coach Toby Radford.

“Carlos Braithwaite showing great power-hitting technique here as he strikes his batting helmet high over the boundary rope. He hits against a braced front leg and accelerates his hands and bat through the ball to generate power,” Radford wrote on social media platform X (formerly Twitter).

Brathwaite’s antics aside, his team New York Strikers won the match by eight runs to progress to the final. In the summit clash, too, the out-of-favour West Indies cricketer fell cheaply with the bat as he was dismissed for two runs. The Strikers ended as runners-up behind the Caribbean Tigers after being bundled out for 69 in a 126-run chase.

Brathwaite is best known for his four consecutive sixes off Ben Stokes in the final over of the 2016 T20 World Cup final, that won West Indies the trophy. He has played 88 international matches across formats, aggregating more than 1,000 runs and 75 wickets.

But his international career seems virtually over, with his last appearance for the West Indies coming all the way back in 2019 at Port of Spain against India.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. United States Vs Canada, 5th T20I Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Netherlands Tri-Series 2024
  2. Mumbai Vs TNCA XI Preview, Buchi Babu: Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Sarfaraz Khan In Focus
  3. PAK Vs BAN, 1st Test: Ahmed Shehzad Lambasts PCB After Pakistan Hit 'New Low' In Rawalpindi
  4. West Indies Vs South Africa, 3rd T20I Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch WI Vs RSA Match On TV And Online
  5. ICC Women's T20 World Cup: Jess Jonassen Left Out As Australia Name Squad For Title Defence
Football News
  1. Chelsea Vs Wolves, Premier League: Blues Celebrate Emphatic 6-2 Victory With Noni Madueke's Hat-Trick – In Pics
  2. EFL Championship: Cardiff Player Cut By Falling Advertising Screen Day After Ball Boy Incident
  3. Arsenal Vs Aston Villa, Premier League: Gunners Beat The Lions 2-0 Under Mikel Arteta - In Pics
  4. Football Transfers: Dara O'Shea Joins Ipswich Town From Burnley On Five-Year Deal
  5. Atletico Madrid 3-0 Girona, La Liga: Diego Simeone's Side Seals First Victory Of Season
Tennis News
  1. US Open 2024: Who Has The Best Shot At Title? Players Not Too Sure
  2. US Open: Carlos Alcaraz Vows 'I Will Be 100%' At Flushing Meadows After Ankle Concern
  3. US Open 2024: Emma Raducanu Happy To 'Do Things Differently' At Flushing Meadows
  4. Monterrey Open: Linda Noskova Earns Maiden WTA Tour Title - Match Report
  5. Novak Djokovic Calls Out Inconsistency; Jannik Sinner's Positive Steroid Tests Raise Eyebrows
Hockey News
  1. Ex-Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Honors Olympic Bronze-Winning Indian Hockey Team
  2. How Will Indian Hockey Get To Next Level? PR Sreejesh Opens Up About Change He Wants To See
  3. On I-Day, In 1936: When India Completed Hat-Trick Of Olympic Hockey Gold Medals In Berlin
  4. PR Sreejesh: The Great Wall Of Indian Hockey, Receives Fitting Farewell
  5. Hockey Legend PR Sreejesh's Love Story: A Real-Life 'Haters To Lovers' Trope Out Of A Rom-Com

Trending Stories

National News
  1. 7 Prison Officials Suspended For Giving Special Treatment To Murder-Accused Actor Darshan
  2. J&K Assembly Elections: Congress, NC To Hold Talks On Seat-Sharing Today
  3. PM Modi Takes Stock Of Bilateral Ties With Australian PM Anthony Albanese
  4. Kolkata Rape Case: Accused Sanjay Roy Undergoes Polygraph Test, Ex-RG Kar College Principal Raided | Latest
  5. Maharashtra Govt First To Offer Unified Pension Scheme To Employees After Central Push
Entertainment News
  1. 'Angry Young Men' Review: A Meek, Bland Ode To Bollywood’s Edgiest Screenwriters
  2. Political Undercurrents In Bangladesh's New Wave Of Cinema
  3. 'Lost Migrations' Review: The Animated Anthology Invokes Post-Partition Rootlessness In Unified Variation
  4. Gulzar: Showcasing Angst, With Beauty
  5. On His 90th Birthday, A Tribute To Gulzar From Pakistan
US News
  1. When Is The Best Time To Travel This Fall To Save Big On Airfare?
  2. Can Your Dog See Colors? Know How Dogs See The World
  3. LAX KFC Is Ranked The Worst In US; Here’s Why
  4. From Heatwaves To Snow: California's Summer Takes An Unexpected Turn
  5. Inside MrBeast’s Controversy: How Recent Scandals Brought Down YouTube’s Most Popular Creator
World News
  1. Malaysian Naval Attack Ship Sinks After Hitting Unknown Object
  2. Russia Launches Massive Missile, Drone Barrage On Targets Across Ukraine. 3 Dead: Report
  3. North Korea Shows New Drone Attacking Target As Seoul, US Hold Large Military Exercises
  4. Iceland: Ice Cave Collapses Killing 1 Tourist In Breidamerkurjokull Glacier; 2 Others Missing
  5. Bangladesh Violence: Students And Paramilitary Forces Clash In Dhaka, 50 Injured
Latest Stories
  1. Mid-East Tensions: Israel, Hezbollah Pull Back After Airstrike Sunday, Long-Feared War Averted For Now
  2. Doctors Remove Knife, Nail Cutters, Keys From 22-Year-Old Bihar Youth's Stomach
  3. Pakistan: Gunmen Kill 23 People In Balochistan After Forcing Them Off Vehicles
  4. Daily Horoscope For Today, August 26, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  5. Janmashtami 2024: Date, History, Significance And Impact On All Zodiac Signs
  6. Janmashtami 2024: How Is It Celebrated Across India
  7. Weekly Horoscope For August 25th To August 31st: Discover Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  8. Janmashtami 2024: Rituals And Traditions Of The Festival You Must Know