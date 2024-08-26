Carlos Brathwaite is world-renowned for his ball striking. But the West Indian all-rounder displayed another, not-so-pleasing side of his striking ability while competing in the MAX60 Caribbean tournament in the Cayman Islands. (More Cricket News)
An angry Brathwaite smashed his helmet over the boundary ropes with his bat after being dismissed during the Super Three clash between New York Strikers and the Grand Cayman Jaguars. The 36-year-old walked in to bat at number 7 for the Strikers, and was adjudged caught-behind after scoring seven runs off five balls.
A short ball from Ireland seamer Joshua Little took a deflection from Braithwaite onto the keeper, but replays suggested that the ball had brushed his shoulder, and not his bat.
A fuming Brathwaite reluctantly trudged off towards the dugout, but decided to make his displeasure apparent with the helmet strike. As the protective sailed over the fence, a member of the support staff could be seen moving sideways for cover. You can watch the video of the entire incident below.
The video clip gained traction on social media, even drawing humorous commentary from former West Indies assistant coach Toby Radford.
“Carlos Braithwaite showing great power-hitting technique here as he strikes his batting helmet high over the boundary rope. He hits against a braced front leg and accelerates his hands and bat through the ball to generate power,” Radford wrote on social media platform X (formerly Twitter).
Brathwaite’s antics aside, his team New York Strikers won the match by eight runs to progress to the final. In the summit clash, too, the out-of-favour West Indies cricketer fell cheaply with the bat as he was dismissed for two runs. The Strikers ended as runners-up behind the Caribbean Tigers after being bundled out for 69 in a 126-run chase.
Brathwaite is best known for his four consecutive sixes off Ben Stokes in the final over of the 2016 T20 World Cup final, that won West Indies the trophy. He has played 88 international matches across formats, aggregating more than 1,000 runs and 75 wickets.
But his international career seems virtually over, with his last appearance for the West Indies coming all the way back in 2019 at Port of Spain against India.