Cricket

Today In 2016: Carlos Brathwaite Powers West Indies Past England To T20 World Cup Title

With West Indies needing 19 runs off the last six balls, Carlos Brathwaite smashed Ben Stokes for four consecutive sixes to clinch the ICC T20 World Cup 2016 title for the Caribbean side at Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Carlos Brathwaite hit four sixes in the final over to win the 2016 T20 World Cup for West Indies. Photo: David Davies/PA
England suffered last-over heartbreak in the final of the ICC T20 World Cup as Carlos Brathwaite clubbed Ben Stokes for four successive sixes to seal an unforgettable West Indies win on this day in 2016. (More Cricket News)

England were strong favourites to lift the crown heading into the final over, with the Windies needing 19 off the last six balls of the match.

But Brathwaite launched an audacious assault on Stokes, heaving him over the ropes four times in a row to seal a four-wicket success.

Joe Root’s 56 off 36 balls helped England to 155 for nine in their 20 overs at Eden Gardens and that looked like being enough to earn a second T20 World Cup.

Despite Marlon Samuels’ impressive half-century, West Indies were set to fall short going into the final six balls of the match.

But Braithwaite had other ideas and sent four huge hits over the rope to win it in style and follow up their 2012 success.

England went on to thrive in the white-ball game, lifting the 50-over World Cup two years later and winning the T20 World Cup in 2022.

