The return of star all-rounder Rashid Khan has expectedly had a huge impact on Afghanistan's performance in their ongoing T20I duel against Ireland. Captain Rashid has been among the wickets in the first as well as second T20 internationals, and is likely to play a major role in the third and final game, to be played in Sharjah on Monday, March 18, 2024. (More Cricket News)
The match will serve as a decider for the series, which is tied at 1-1. Ireland had won the first game by 38 runs. Batting first, the Irish posted a total of 149 runs on the board. In response, Afghanistan were bundled out for a paltry score of 111.
Advertisement
But the Afghans bounced back strongly in the second T20I. They put a 152-run total on board after winning the toss and choosing to bat first. Rashid then lead the bowling display, picking up four wickets for just 14 runs in his four overs to derail the Irish chase and limit them to 142 runs. The skipper scored a 12-ball 25 to boot and was chosen as the Player Of The Match.
The 25-year-old has scalped seven wickets in the two games and will be looking to end the T20I series in double digits.
Advertisement
When will the Afghanistan vs Ireland, 3rd T20I match be played?
The third T20I between Ireland and Afghanistan will be played on Monday, March 18, at at 9:30pm IST at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah, UAE.
Where to watch the Afghanistan vs Ireland, 3rd T20I match?
The third T20I between Ireland and Afghanistan can be live streamed on the Fancode app and website in India. There will be no television broadcast of the matches on any TV channel in India.
Squads
Ireland: Andrew Balbirnie, Paul Stirling (c), Curtis Campher, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker (wk), George Dockrell, Mark Adair, Andy McBrine, Barry McCarthy, Graham Hume, Joshua Little, Neil Rock, Gareth Delany, Ross Adair, Craig Young.
Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Wafadar Momand, Sediqullah Atal, Rashid Khan (c), Ijaz Ahmad Ahmadzai, Ishaq Rahimi, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Noor Ahmad, Nangyal Kharoti.