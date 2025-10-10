Afghanistan Vs Bangladesh Live Streaming, 2nd ODI: Preview, Head-To-Head And Where To Watch

Afghanistan Vs Bangladesh Live Streaming, 2nd ODI: Get live streaming details and a preview of the second ODI between AFG and BAN on Wednesday, 11 October, at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Tejas Rane
File photo of the Bangladesh national cricket team. | Photo: X/ICC
Bangladesh will look to stay alive in the ODI series when they lock horns against Afghanistan in the 2nd ODI match to be played on October 11, Saturday at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

Afghanistan defeated Bangladesh by five wickets in the first ODI. An inspired bowling performance from the Afghan Atlan saw them restrict Bangladesh to a modest 221 in 48.5 overs. BAN were struggling for runs in the middle overs, and if it wasn't for Mehidy Hasan Miraz's 60, the score would have been more less.

In reply, Afghanistan's pin-up star Rahmanullah Gurbaz (50) starred with the bat and some lower order contributions, saw the Afghans reach the total in 47.1 overs.

Afghanistan Vs Bangladesh, 2nd ODI: Head-to-Head

Afghanistan and Bangladesh have played 20 ODI matches against each other. The Bangla Tigers are leading the contest with 11 wins while Afghanistan have emerged victorious in 9 clashes.

Afghanistan Vs Bangladesh, 2nd ODI: Live Streaming

When to watch Afghanistan Vs Bangladesh, 2nd ODI?

The Afghanistan Vs Bangladesh, 2nd ODI will be played on Saturday, 11 October at 5:30 PM IST.

Where to watch Afghanistan Vs Bangladesh, 2nd ODI?

Afghanistan Vs Bangladesh, 2nd ODI will be available to live stream on FanCode application and website in India. The match will not have a live telecast provider in India.

Published At:
Tags

