Afghanistan At ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Live Streaming: Group, Schedule, Squad And Fixtures - All You Need To Know

After threatening to get into the semifinals of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 in India, Afghanistan will again be the dark horses for the upcoming T20 World Cup. (More Cricket News)
The Afghans play all their games in the West Indies and with the tracks in the Caribbean expected to be slow, their spinners can become a real menace for opposition sides.
Led by star leg-spinner Rashid Khan, Afghanistan's strength will be their spin department consisting of Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Nangyal Kharoti and veteran Mohammad Nabi alongside the skipper.
Naveen-ul-Haq, Fareed Ahmad and Fazalhaq Farooqi will act as support for their strong spin bowling.
While the bowling looks threatening it is the lack of batting firepower that might hurt the Afghans. A lot will depend on Rahmanullah Gurbaz if the batting has to stand strong.
Afghanistan in Group C
Afghanistan are placed in a relatively tough group with co-hosts West Indies, New Zealand, Uganda and Papua New Guinea.
Afghanistan ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Fixtures
Mon, 3 June 2024: Afghanistan v Uganda, Guyana, 08:30 PM LOCAL (June 4, 6 AM IST)
Fri, 7 June 2024: Afghanistan v New Zealand, Guyana, 07:30 PM LOCAL (June 8, 5 AM IST)
Thur, 13 June 2024: Afghanistan v Papua New Guinea, Trinidad, 08:30 PM LOCAL (June 14, 6 AM IST)
Mon, 17 June 2024: Afghanistan v West Indies, St. Lucia, 08:30 PM LOCAL (June 18, 6 AM IST)
Afghanistan ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Squad
Rashid Khan (c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Azmatullah Omarzai, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Ishaq, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Karim Janat, Nangyal Kharoti, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Fareed Ahmad Malik. Reserves: Sediq Atal, Hazratullah Zazai, Saleem Safi
Afghanistan ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Live Streaming
Cricket enthusiasts in India can watch all the games on Star Sports Network while live streaming will be available on Disney + Hotstar.