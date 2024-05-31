Cricket

Afghanistan At ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Live Streaming: Group, Schedule, Squad And Fixtures - All You Need To Know

Afghanistan are placed in a relatively tough group with co-hosts West Indies, New Zealand, Uganda and Papua New Guinea

X/@ACBOfficials
Afghanistan are led by Rashid Khan at the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Photo: X/@ACBOfficials
info_icon

After threatening to get into the semifinals of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 in India, Afghanistan will again be the dark horses for the upcoming T20 World Cup. (More Cricket News)

The Afghans play all their games in the West Indies and with the tracks in the Caribbean expected to be slow, their spinners can become a real menace for opposition sides.

Led by star leg-spinner Rashid Khan, Afghanistan's strength will be their spin department consisting of Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Nangyal Kharoti and veteran Mohammad Nabi alongside the skipper.

T20 World Cup 2024: Rashid Khan will lead Afghanistan after they announced their 15-member squad. - File
ICC T20 WC 2024: Rashid Khan To Lead AFG As 15-Member Squad Announced

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Naveen-ul-Haq, Fareed Ahmad and Fazalhaq Farooqi will act as support for their strong spin bowling.

While the bowling looks threatening it is the lack of batting firepower that might hurt the Afghans. A lot will depend on Rahmanullah Gurbaz if the batting has to stand strong.

Afghanistan in Group C

Afghanistan are placed in a relatively tough group with co-hosts West Indies, New Zealand, Uganda and Papua New Guinea.

Afghanistan ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Fixtures

Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah could be the key to India's campaign at the 2024 T20 World Cup. - File
T20 World Cup Preview, Part 3: How India And Other Teams Measure Up

BY Arijit Ghosh

Mon, 3 June 2024: Afghanistan v Uganda, Guyana, 08:30 PM LOCAL (June 4, 6 AM IST)
Fri, 7 June 2024: Afghanistan v New Zealand, Guyana, 07:30 PM LOCAL (June 8, 5 AM IST)
Thur, 13 June 2024: Afghanistan v Papua New Guinea, Trinidad, 08:30 PM LOCAL (June 14, 6 AM IST)
Mon, 17 June 2024: Afghanistan v West Indies, St. Lucia, 08:30 PM LOCAL (June 18, 6 AM IST)

Afghanistan ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Squad

Rashid Khan (c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Azmatullah Omarzai, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Ishaq, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Karim Janat, Nangyal Kharoti, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Fareed Ahmad Malik. Reserves: Sediq Atal, Hazratullah Zazai, Saleem Safi

Afghanistan ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Live Streaming

Where to watch the ICC men's T20 World Cup 2024 matches in India?

Cricket enthusiasts in India can watch all the games on Star Sports Network while live streaming will be available on Disney + Hotstar.

