AFG Vs IRE, 1st T20I: Afghanistan Field First Against Ireland; Check Playing XIs

After losing the only Test match by six wickets against Ireland, Afghanistan came back stronger in ODIs and secured the three-match ODI bilateral series 2-0 as the second game was abandoned due to rain. Now, the stage is set for the first T20I match of the three-match series starting on Friday at Sharjah Cricket Stadium in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). (Streaming | More Cricket News)
Afghanistan have won the toss and have opted to field first in the opening game of the T20I bilateral series.
Afghan captain Rashid Khan is making his comeback to competitive cricket after the Cricket World Cup 2023 in India. He missed the T20I series against India, Big Bash T20 League, SA20, PSL and BPL as he was recovering from the injury.
Advertisement
Rahmanullah Gurbaz will be in his traditional role of wicket-keeper and is expected to open the batting with long-time partner Ibrahim Zadran. Nangyal Kharoti and Ijaz Ahmad Ahmadzai are making their T20I debuts for Afghanistan with this match.
For Ireland, Lorcan Tucker will be keeping the wickets and captain Paul Stirling will open the innings with former captain Andrew Balbirnie. Harry Tector is in sublime form after he hit a brilliant century in the third ODI that went in a losing cause but his confidence will be high.
Advertisement
Toss Update
Afghanistan won the toss and decided to field first
Afghanistan vs Ireland, 1st T20I Playing XI:
Afghanistan (Playing XI): Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Sediqullah Atal, Ishaq Rahimi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan(c), Nangyal Kharoti, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Ijaz Ahmad Ahmadzai
Ireland (Playing XI): Paul Stirling(c), Andrew Balbirnie, Curtis Campher, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker(w), Neil Rock, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Joshua Little, Benjamin White
Full Squads:
Ireland: Andrew Balbirnie, Paul Stirling(c), Curtis Campher, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker(w), George Dockrell, Mark Adair, Andy McBrine, Barry McCarthy, Graham Hume, Joshua Little, Neil Rock, Gareth Delany, Ross Adair, Craig Young
Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Wafadar Momand, Sediqullah Atal, Rashid Khan(c), Ijaz Ahmad Ahmadzai, Ishaq Rahimi, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Noor Ahmad, Nangyal Kharoti