Ireland Tour Of Afghanistan 2024, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch AFG Vs IRE 1st T20I

Afghanistan are set to lock horns against Ireland in the T20Is in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Ireland kicked off the tour with a win in the one-off Test match while Afghanistan won the ODI series. The first ODI was won by Afghanistan by 35 runs whereas the 2nd ODI was washed out. The third one too saw the Afghans clinch the series with a 117-run victory. (More Cricket News)
However, Ireland have a great chance to put things right when they face-off in the T20I series starting with the first one on March 15. The Irish team will have to be wary of T20 specialist Rashid Khan, who is all set to make a comeback in competitive cricket after having undergone a back surgery since the ODI World Cup in November last year.
"The plan is to represent the country in the upcoming series (T20 against Afghanistan) and the training has been underway and today was the second day and thankfully it went well and I hope that the following few days will also be well so that I can wear the national jersey again and continue to do well for my country," Rashid was quoted in a VDO interview posted by Afghanistan Cricket Board on Saturday (March 9).
Squads:
Ireland T20I squad: Mark Adair, Ross Adair, Andrew Balbirnie, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Graham Hume, Josh Little, Barry McCarthy, Neil Rock, Paul Stirling (c), Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Ben White, Craig Young.
Afghanistan T20I Squad: The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) hasn’t announced their squad for the T20I series yet.
Schedule:
1st T20I – 15 March, Sharjah Cricket Stadium - 9 pm IST
2nd T20I – 17 March, Sharjah Cricket Stadium - 9 pm IST
3rd T20I – 18 March, Sharjah Cricket Stadium - 9 pm IST
Live Streaming Details of Ireland Tour Of Afghanistan 2024
All matches of the Ireland Tour Of Afghanistan 2024 can be live-streamed on the FanCode app and website in India. There will be no broadcast of the matches on any TV channel in India.