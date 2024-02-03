Sri Lanka Vs Afghanistan, One-Off Test: Monitor Lizard Stops Play On Day 2 - Video

An uninvited guest halted play on Day 2 of the one-off Test between Sri Lanka and Afghanistan at Sinhalese Sports Club, Colombo. The incident happened during the post-lunch session on Sunday. (More Cricket News)
The incident happened in the 48th over of the Sri Lankan innings when the Umpire stopped Afghanistan Pacer Nijat Masood on the run-up because a monitor lizard was seen in the ground
In the 48th over, umpires stopped Afghanistan pacer Nijat Masood on the run-up as a monitor lizard breached the playing area. The lizard's presence distracted the fielder at deep. Dinesh Chandimal and Angelo Mathews were batting on 31 off 46 and 47 off 90, respectively.
Sri Lanka have since reached 340/3 in 84 overs, for a lead of 142 runs. Chandimal (91 off 159) and Mathews (109 off 205) were involved in an unbeaten stand of 192-run stand in 365 balls.
Playing XIs:
Dimuth Karunaratne, Nishan Madushka, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal, Dhananjaya de Silva (c), Sadeera Samarawickrama (wk), Chamika Gunasekara, Prabath Jayasuriya, Vishwa Fernando, Asitha Fernando.
Ibrahim Zadran, Noor Ali Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Nasir Jamal, Ikram Alikhil (wk), Zia-ur-Rehman, Qais Ahmad, Nijat Masood, Mohammad Saleem Safi, Naveed Zadran.
Afghanistan are in Sri Lanka for one Test, three ODIs and three T20Is. Limited overs leg starts with the first ODI at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele on Friday (February 9, 2024).