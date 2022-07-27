Wednesday, Jul 27, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Sports

Commonwealth Games 2022: Indian Men’s Hockey Team To Focus On ‘One Game At A Time’

India men’s hockey team’s best CWG finish were during the 2010 and 2014 editions – a silver medal. India open their campaign against Ghana on Sunday.

India men's hockey team have never won a Commonwealth Games gold medal.
India men's hockey team have never won a Commonwealth Games gold medal. HI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 27 Jul 2022 8:26 pm

A maiden gold at the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham is the ultimate goal but Indian men's hockey team captain Manpreet Singh said the players will take one game at a time and their immediate focus will be on the group stage matches. (More Hockey News)

Six-time champions Australia are the hot favourites in Birmingham and the Indians will have to beat them at some stage if they are to clinch gold. But Manpreet said his players are not breaking sweat as yet thinking over their possible clash with the Kookaburras.

“Right now, we are focusing on the group stage matches and not thinking about Australia at all. Everyone is of the opinion that we give our best in these matches and then think about what Australia has to offer when we face them,” Manpreet said at a virtual press conference.

The Indian team begin their campaign with a group match against Ghana on Sunday. Australia have won every one of the six Commonwealth Games hockey tournaments to date.

Related stories

Commonwealth Games 2022 Opening Ceremony: PV Sindhu Named India’s Flagbearer In Birmingham

Commonwealth Games 2022: India's Day 1 Schedule – Watch Out For Cricket, Hockey, Badminton, Other Events

Live Streaming Of Commonwealth Games 2022 Opening Ceremony: When And Where To Watch CWG 2022 Live In India

“As a team, we have set a goal that we have to win a medal in Birmingham and we can feel the weight of expectations as well. However, in order to reach that stage, we have to give our absolute best in each game and not take any opposition lightly,” he added.

The 30-year-old, who will be making his 300th appearance for India when he turns out against Ghana, termed his playing career as a roller-coaster ride, full of ups and downs. “The journey has been absolutely special. It has also been a sheer honour to play for India for so long. The game has taught me so many things about life.

“I made my debut in 2011 when India won Asian Champions Trophy. However, the very next year, London Olympics was disastrous as we could not win a single game. We improved by leaps and bounds in the next few years by winning some big events.

So, it has been a roller-coaster ride for me,” Manpreet said. Head coach Graham Reid, who has been at the helm of affairs since 2019, said he's fully aware of what the players are capable of achieving in Birmingham.

“We have great expectations from each other in Birmingham. Yes, there will be huge expectations from the Indian fans as well, wanting us to win a medal. But these are external pressure and we cannot do much about it. We can only control what is within our grasp,” Reid said.

Tags

Sports Commonwelath Games Commonwealth Games 2022 India Men’s National Hockey Team Manpreet Singh Hockey India India At Commonwealth Games
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read