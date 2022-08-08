Monday, Aug 08, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Sports

Commonwealth Games 2022: India Suffer 7-0 Hammering Against Australia In Men’s Hockey Final

This is India's third defeat against Australia in a Commonwealth Games final, having lost to them in the 2010 (New Delhi) and the 2014 (Glasgow) editions.

Indian hockey players celebrate their Commonwealth Games 2022 silver medal.
Indian hockey players celebrate their Commonwealth Games 2022 silver medal. PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 08 Aug 2022 8:19 pm

In one of its worst performances in recent times, the Indian men's hockey team suffered an embarrassing 0-7 drubbing at the hands of defending champions Australia to settle for a silver medal at the Commonwealth Games 2022 on Monday.

CWG 2022 Coverage | Medal Tally | Sports News

Australia blew away India with their whirlwind speed and relentless attacks, extending their dominance of the CWG stage. Since hockey's introduction at the Games in 1998, Australia has always stood on top of the podium.

This is India's third defeat against Australia in a CWG final, having lost to them in the 2010 and the 2014 editions of the Games. Nathan Ephraums and Tom Wickham scored a brace each while Blake Govers, Jacob Anderson, and Flynn Ogilvie also found the net in the lop-sided contest.

Related stories

Achanta Sharath Kamal Wins Commonwealth Games Singles Gold After 16 Years; G Sathiyan Bags Bronze

India At Commonwealth Games 2022: PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen Clinch Badminton Gold Medals – In Pics

India At Commonwealth Games 2022, Day 11, Live Blog: PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen, Sharath Kamal Grab Gold; G Sathiyan Bags TT Bronze; India Lose To Australia 0-7 In Men's Hockey Final

It was a far cry from what was expected in a gold medal clash as a dominant Australia pumped in five goals in the first half to take the game away from India. The other time India suffered such a heavy defeat in CWG was in 2010 edition in New Delhi, where Australia hammered the hosts 8-0.

The Indians looked rusty and clueless as they conceded too much space to the Australians in the mid-field, which allowed the Kookaburras to make inroads. The structure which the Indians are known for was nowhere to be seen. The defence looked shaky, while there was no co-ordination between the midfield and forward-line.

The past problem of miss-passing and trapping returned to haunt the Indians. It allowed Australia to play free-flowing hockey. The Indians made very few circle penetrations and whenever they did, they lacked the final pass or looked out of sorts.

Such was India's struggle that the team could not secure a single penalty corner. Australia secured their three penalty corner inside the first 10 minutes and broke the deadlock from the third through Govers, whose flick went in between India custodian PR Sreejesh's legs.

A minute before the first quarter, Ephramus scored from a counter-attack from the right flank. It was raining goals for Australia with Anderson making it 3-0 in the 22nd minute, scoring of a rebound, tapping in from close range after Sreejesh made the initial save.

India's only shot at the goal came in the 24th minute but Akashdeep Singh's reverse hit was saved by Australian goalie Andrew Charter. Australia added two more goals to their tally in a span of two minutes before half time through Wickham (26th), who deflected in Tim Brand's pass, and Anderson (27th) to take complete control of the match at half-time.

An injury to Manpreet Singh after a collision with an Australian player in the second quarter made life more difficult for the Indians as the skipper didn't take the field in the last two quarters. In the 42nd minute, Ephramus scored his second goal with a neat deflection before Ogilvie added another four minutes later.

Six minutes later, Australia scored another but the goal was disallowed for backstick after India went for the referral.

Tags

Sports India At Commonwealth Games Commonwealth Games Commonwealth Games 2022 India National Men's Hockey Team Australia National Men's Hockey Team Hockey Manpreet Singh Vivek Sagar Prasad Nathan Ephraums Tom Wickham Blake Govers Jacob Anderson Flynn Ogilvie PR Sreejesh
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read