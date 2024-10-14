Ruth Chepngetich, from Kenya, runs with the Kenyan flag after crossing the finish line of the Chicago Marathon to win the women's professional division and break the women's marathon world record in Grant Park.
People cheer as runners cross the State Street bridge in the first miles of the Chicago Marathon through the Loop.
Runners cross the LaSalle Street bridge during the Chicago Marathon in Chicago.
Runners make their way under the "L" on LaSalle Street in the first miles of the Chicago Marathon through the Loop.