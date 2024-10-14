Sports

Chicago Marathon: Ruth Chepngetich Smashes World Record - In Pics

Ruth Chepngetich of Kenya smashed the world record by nearly two minutes at the Chicago Marathon on Sunday, winning in 2:09:56. The 30-year-old Chepngetich broke the world record set by Tigist Assefa of Ethiopia in 2:11:53 at the 2023 Berlin Marathon. Sutume Asefa Kebede of Ethiopia finished second in 2:17:32. Chepngetich became the first woman to break 2:10 in the marathon. She also won the Chicago Marathon in 2021 and 2022 and finished runner-up last year. John Korir of Kenya won the men’s race in 2:02:44, besting Huseydin Mohamed Esa of Ethiopia, who finished in 2:04:39.