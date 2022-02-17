Thursday, Feb 17, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

UCL 2021-22: Roberto Firmino, Mohamed Salah Score As Liverpool Beat Inter Milan 2-0

Roberto Firmino scored in the 75th minute while Mohamed Salah found the back of the net in 83rd minute as Liverpool won at San Siro.

UCL 2021-22: Roberto Firmino, Mohamed Salah Score As Liverpool Beat Inter Milan 2-0
Liverpool's Roberto Firmino (L) celebrates with Virgil van Dijk after scoring against Inter Milan. AP

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 17 Feb 2022 9:12 am

When a breakthrough is proving elusive, Liverpool can still prosper from a set piece. (More Football News)

After 75 minutes of caution — even tedium — in the Champions League at Inter Milan, Andy Robertson swung in a corner that was met at the near post by Roberto Firmino glancing in a header, with his back to goal.

It was Liverpool’s fifth goal from a set piece in the Champions League this season, ranking first in Europe just like in the Premier League.

Once Mohamed Salah found the net in the 83rd minute it ensured the six-time European champions secured a 2-0 win in the round of 16 first leg on Wednesday.

Related stories

UCL 2021-22: Kingsley Coman’s Late Goal Helps Bayern Munich Play 1-1 Draw At Salzburg

Champions League: Manchester City Ruthless Hammer Sporting 5-0

Champions League, PSG 1-0 Real Madrid: Lionel Messi Misses Penalty Before Kylian Mbappe's Winner

It was a free kick from Robertson that created the opening for the second at San Siro as Liverpool scored from the game’s only two shots on target.

The hosts only partially cleared before the ball found its way back to Trent Alexander-Arnold, whose cross into the penalty area was nodded down by Virgil van Dijk. Salah was primed unmarked centrally to produce a shot that deflected past goalkeeper Samir Handanovic for his 10th goal in his last 12 Champions League appearances.

By securing a fourth successive away win in Europe for the first time since 2006, the 2019 Champions League winners gained a crucial cushion to take back to Anfield for the second leg next month.

“I think we both took a lot of risk in the pressing,” Van Dijk told CBS. “It’s about the hard fight, the battle when you have the ball — be brave, make the right decisions and keep it tight at the back.”

Inter Milan didn’t manage a single shot on target in the 90 minutes and now faces missing out on a first quarterfinal appearance since 2011 in European football’s elite competition.

“In the Champions League small details make the difference,” Inter defender Milan Škriniar said. “We have created a lot, but we did not manage to score.”

How differently it might have turned out for the Italian champions had Hakan Calhanoglu’s first-half shot from a tight angle not hit the crossbar.

“We don’t have much hope now,” Inter coach Simone Inzaghi said. “But we will go Anfield to play the best possible match and we will see.”

It was a night when Alexander-Arnold lost his place in the Liverpool record books as the team’s youngest-ever Champions League player as Harvey Elliott was handed his first appearance in the competition at 18 years, 318 days.

Elliott played for the first 59 minutes, during which Liverpool were largely underwhelming and came closest to scoring when Sadio Mane headed over in the first half.

The only blot on the trip was Diogo Jota being forced off at halftime with an ankle injury, although that paved the way for the arrival of eventual scorer Firmino.

“Firmino needed time to get into the game,” Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp said on BT Sport. “After his goal you could see the confidence back. All of a sudden, the ball was our friend again and we won the game.”

The night’s other first leg produced a far tighter result with Bayern Munich needing a goal from Kingsley Coman in the 90th minute to recover a 1-1 draw at Salzburg.

Tags

Sports Football UEFA Champions League Liverpool Inter Milan Inter Milan Vs Liverpool Milan
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Sports

IND Vs WI: Deepak Chahar, Venkatesh Iyer Doubtful For 2nd T20I After Suffering Injuries

IND Vs WI: Deepak Chahar, Venkatesh Iyer Doubtful For 2nd T20I After Suffering Injuries

IND Vs WI: Rohit Sharma Says Team Management Sees ‘Something Different In Ravi Bishnoi’

UCL 2021-22: Kingsley Coman’s Late Goal Helps Bayern Munich Play 1-1 Draw At Salzburg

Badminton Asia Team Championships 2022: India Women Suffer Narrow Defeat To Malaysia

ISL 2021-22: Odisha FC, Chennaiyin FC Play Out 2-2 Draw To Dent Slim Semifinal Hopes

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Residents pose with the Beijing Winter Olympics and Paralympics mascots ice sculptures and an illuminated torch on display with the ice sculptures lit by colorful lights at the Longqingxia Ice and Snow Festival, during the Lantern Festival in Yanqing district of Beijing.

Longqingxia Ice And Snow Festival

Workers continue in a clean-up campaign after an oil spill, on Pocitos Beach in Ancon, Peru.

Peru Oil Spill Disaster: Beaches Deserted Amid Slow Clean Up

A Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) F-16C fighter jet performs an aerial display during the Singapore Airshow 2022 at Changi Exhibition Centre in Singapore.

Spectacular Sights At Singapore Airshow

A student arrives at her school that re-opened after Karnataka High Court's interim order restraining students from wearing religious symbols inside the classroom, in Udupi. The Karnataka Government announced for the re-opening of the colleges for degree students following the High Court's interim order.

Schools Reopen In Karnataka Following The Hijab Row

Prime Minister Narendra Modi performs aarti, on the occasion of Ravidas Jayanti at Ravidas temple, in New Delhi.

PM Modi And Other Leaders Visit Temples On Ravidas Jayanti