Bundesliga 2023-24 Wrap: Bayern Munich Lose, Frankfurt Draw Freiburg In Protest-Hit Weekend

“It feels like a horror film that just doesn't end,” Bayern midfielder Leon Goretzka said. “Everything is going against us at the moment.”

Not even fans' protests against an outside Bundesliga investor – which continued Sunday with model airplanes flown onto the field during Eintracht Frankfurt's 3-3 draw with Freiburg and tennis balls interrupting Bayern's game – will give Tuchel respite from the scrutiny that is sure to follow.

“Today was a bit like Murphy's Law. Anything that could go against us, anything that could go wrong, went wrong,” said Tuchel, who must now prepare for Leipzig's visit next weekend.